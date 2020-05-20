For 20 years, Court Square Theater has hosted a hodge-podge of talents and offered a space for ideas to unfold and evolve in downtown Harrisonburg, but the performing arts venue may soon be dethroned as the fiscal burdens of the pandemic suffocate its operations.
Wednesday evening brought news of Court Square Theater’s impending suspension starting July 1, shared by Arts Council of the Valley via email.
“COVID was the first blow to the theater. It seems like the lack of city funding was really the final blow as to why we have to close. It’s really is the two of them together. If we had just had one of those happen, we probably could keep going,” said Jenny Burden, executive director of the Arts Council. “We're sad about Court Square Theater, but that doesn't mean that we will not support or do not want to continue supporting the performing arts in Harrisonburg-Rockingham. We just have to figure out what that's going to look like, and we’ve been given a year to do it.”
To analyze potential options for the theater's reopening and continuing support of the arts, the Arts Council has assembled a Performing Arts Task Force that will look over the budget.
On March 16, Court Square Theater first closed its doors with plans to reopen at Gov. Ralph Northam's discretion, and those 260 red cotton seats will remain empty for "at least a year," according to the email.
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority owns the building and has leased the property to the Arts Council for 20 years. Burden said HRHA will continue maintenance of the theater and pay to keep the utilities running.
“They’re just going to keep it for us so that if and when we can come back, it will be there,” Burden said.
For several years, the city has allocated $50,000 for Court Square Theater, but this year the program joined 10 other organizers slated to lose the city’s financial support in the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget. Arts Council of the Valley will receive $34,920 in the annual budget, unchanged from previous years, which will go toward the nonprofit’s other programs: Smith House Galleries, First Fridays Downtown, Advancing the Arts Grants and Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley. Burden said Court Square is the largest program funded by the Arts Council and accounted for three-quarters of its budget.
“Without that funding, we just can’t operate at the way we have been. It doesn’t mean we never can again. We just have to adjust. We have to pivot, as seems to be the word of the day,” Burden said. “If we knew that we could open and we could operate exactly as before, we might have been able to do it, but these two coupled together. … Without the ability to generate revenue and with the lack of funding, we just can’t do it, and it kills us.”
To combat the loss of in-person ticket sales, theater manager Mark Finks said Court Square began offering a virtual movie theater experience in late April where patrons could stream films through the theater’s website on home media. When the theater suspends its services, those streaming options will also fade away.
In a previous interview, Finks said the art house cinema community and movie studios around the nation were pooling resources to support one another.
“People from the movie industry around the country that have been supportive of art house cinema in general that have also purchased tickets from all online theater, even though they don’t live in the community, just to help support all small theaters,” he said.
During the shutdown, Court Square Theater has maintained its employees on a payroll, but by summer, those workers will also be without a job as the theater closes.
Besides downtown restaurants, schools and religious spaces, Court Square Theater is the sole indoor performance venue in Harrisonburg. During the pandemic, major yearly events such as the Valley Playhouse’s premiere of Clue, MACROCK music festival and Ballet in Bloom from Rockingham Ballet Theatre, which depend on Court Square as a venue, have all been canceled. In regards to the possibility of closing, Finks said in an April interview that the threat of shutting its doors is a weight every organization is feeling.
“I don’t think it’s a question anyone hasn't asked because we just don't know how long this is going to go on,” Finks said. “The difficult part is we don’t know when theaters will be allowed to reopen. I think venues and theaters will probably be one of the last places to reopen. … Just by the nature of the theater and needing to fill a theater, it'll be difficult for us to do something live.”
Arts Council of the Valley's offices and Smith House Galleries remain closed until June 10 and First Fridays Downtown events are canceled until August.
Kathy Whitten is a Harrisonburg resident who has advocated for Court Square Theater in the past and attended dozens of concerts, movies and fundraisers over the years. Last month, she said news of its temporary closing tore at her heart because it is among her favorite local treasures and losing it permanently would be irreparable to downtown.
“It’s not just to go to a movie. You go to the movies and see the people that work there and attend. They are all people you know and care about and are connected to, so that’s the thing; it’s the connectivity,” Whitten said. “It would be a real blow to our town to lose our theater, so that’s not even an option as far as I’m concerned. We have to figure out a way to make it successful again.”
Harrisonburg’s downtown theater is among a small pool of locally operated theaters in the state and a pivotal resource for Virginia’s film industry. According to the state’s tourism website, there are 30 performing art theaters in Virginia and three in the Shenandoah Valley, including Court Square.
In addition to airing indie films and inviting award-winning artists, Court Square Theater is also the home for several regionally acclaimed events. Tim Estep, a Harrisonburg screenwriter, co-founded the Super Gr8 Film Festival 10 years ago and said the buzz of collecting organic cinema at the annual event in Court Square Theater is unrivaled.
“Being in a room full of people, a sold-out crowd, watching something that you created. All these things are hitting you before your movie comes up,” Estep said in a previous interview.
Frank Dellorco, board secretary and chair of public relations for Valley Playhouse, said in addition to the resident theater company’s performances, Court Square provided opportunities for the niche troops and obscure art scenes that breathe color into the local art community.
“Court Square is just an important piece of Harrisonburg’s culture, so I hope it opens up again. It is a huge loss, but it would be such a huge loss for Harrisonburg for that to remain closed permanently,” he said. “ It's so vital to the community. I feel like we don’t really have a whole lot. We just don't have a whole lot anymore. I know JMU is here and they still have performances and things like that, but I feel like Court Square allowed the hoi polloi groups, if you will, to kind of really showcase themselves and shine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.