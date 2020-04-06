This March 2020 photo provided by Graciela Tiscareño-Sato of Castro Valley, Calif., shows her with her husband and children, foreground, singing to her mother-in-law for her 79th birthday at a safe distance due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. "Imagine now trying to explain to your child why she can't hug her grandmother," she says. "You're very much missing the human contact when you're standing 30 feet away." (Courtesy Graciela Tiscareño-Sato via AP)