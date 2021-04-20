The sound of English rock band The Police’s song “Every Breath You Take” wafted through the air in James Madison University’s Convocation Center Monday around noon as health officials packed up.
“I’ll be watching you,” vocalist Sting’s voice crowed as area residents who had minutes earlier received a COVID-19 vaccine sat spaced out in the stands, using their cellphones or talking with one another.
They were waiting the 15 minutes after the vaccine as they were watched and watching themselves for any potential reactions.
The lack of such reactions nationwide was one of the factors that encouraged the Kababchi family of Harrisonburg to get vaccinated.
“Upon what we hear before, and what we hear about [the vaccines] and from those who have had the vaccine before, friends and from others, and so far it’s good,” said the father, Ali Kababchi.
The Kurdish family relocated to the U.S. three years ago. Ali Kababchi said they wanted to get the Pfizer vaccine from all the positive information they’ve heard about it.
“We haven’t heard about if some has side effects, like what we hear from other vaccines like the AstraZeneca vaccine in Germany,” he said.
Reaching minority communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a challenge for public health officials across the United States.
The vaccine clinic on Monday administered around 750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Central Shenandoah Health District spokesperson Laura Lee Wight.
Kababchi said people responded with fear at the first reports of side effects of other vaccines, but the sheer amount of data about the rarity of side effects makes him feel secure about getting the Pfizer vaccine, which he did Monday.
He also said the number of other people he knows who have gotten the vaccine without problems has helped ease his mind.
Another immigrant family that got vaccinated at the Convo on Monday was Jose Correa, 62, and his wife Reya Centeno, 55, both of Broadway.
Correa has been a U.S. citizen for 20 years and is originally from Mexico. He said he and Centeno have to travel abroad to Nicaragua both to see family and for business.
They said they’ve spoken with other native Spanish speakers about getting vaccines.
“I got a bunch of brothers. Some of them have taken the vaccine already and others are taking it soon,” Correa said.
However, he said not everyone is chomping at the bit to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Some of them have said they’d rather not put take the injection, and they’re vocal,” he said.
Many area native Spanish speakers also want to get the vaccine, according to Correa.
“It depends on the person and I guess age,” he said, adding it seems to him young area native Spanish speakers are more likely to get the vaccine than their older family or community members and neighbors.
“I think of course there’s still vaccine hesitancy in the community and vaccine hesitancy is on a spectrum,” Wight said.
She said word-of-mouth is a powerful tool to spread information about the benefits of getting vaccinated in communities that are typically harder to get into contact with through traditional means.
Deputy emergency coordinator for Harrisonburg Paul Helmuth said city staff and health department workers have been using a number of methods to contact residents of the area’s diverse community.
“We’ve worked with Welcoming Harrisonburg Council as well as several other specific groups that work with the communities that have a harder time with the normal outreaches,” Helmuth said Monday.
Some ways they’ve contacted residents include 15,000 doorhangers with information in seven different languages, going door to door with translators to get interested residents preregistered for a vaccine clinic and working with employers to set up vaccine clinics, and contact through the school system, according to Helmuth and city documents.
In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the vaccination rate by race and ethnicity for whites is the highest at 23.3%, according to Virginia Department of Health data on Monday.
Latinos are second, with 20.4% vaccinated in Harrisonburg and Rockingham, followed relatively closely by Native Americans with 18.4%, while 17.2% of Black residents have been vaccinated. Asian or Pacific Islanders in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are the least vaccinated with only 14.7% having been inoculated, according to Monday data.
However, this information is not fully indicative because vaccine respondents could also have chosen the option of “Other Race” category, for which no data are available on the VDH website.
Helmuth said there are daily conversations about how to reach communities to ensure equitable access to vaccines, but more can always be done.
“We still have a long ways to go,” Helmuth said.
