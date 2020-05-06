Downtown Dawson, Ga., is reflected in the window of a local barber shop where a photograph of Martin Luther King Jr. is on display on Friday, April 17, 2020. Across the county, as this state and others rush to throw open the doors on restaurants and stores, those here describe themselves as a cautionary tale of what happens when the virus seeps into American's most vulnerable communities, quietly at first then with breathtaking savagery. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)