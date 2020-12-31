Each December when we compile a list of the biggest news stories of the year, it’s not often obvious which deserves top billing.
With 2020, that’s not been an issue.
The COVID-19 pandemic that upended every aspect of everyday life beginning in March will most likely be the first thing people think of when they look back on a year that’s so often been referred to as a dumpster fire.
Here, we’ll recap some of the lowlights of the events that occurred as the pandemic unfolded, followed by other major news items of the year, in no particular order.
COVID-19Education Upended
When Gov. Ralph Northam called off in-person instruction for K-12 schools on March 13, local school divisions were prepared as it had become increasingly clear governments were shutting most things down to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Harrisonburg schools chief Michael Richards and his Rockingham County counterpart, Oskar Scheikl, had already canceled school that day to give teachers time to prepare for virtual learning.
Initially described as a minimum two-week closure, the shutdown continued through the end of the spring semester as it became increasingly obvious the virus wasn’t going away anytime soon.
Teachers scrambled to put together lecture plans, parents scrambled to figure out child care and other logistics, and administrators scrambled to make sure students not only had access to digital devices, but the high-speed internet needed for them to even work.
But that’s not all — nutrition staff started figuring out ways to continue providing meals to children, some of whom get much of their food through the school divisions.
“Obviously, no one wants to go through something like this,” Skyline Middle School Principal Daniel Kirwan said at the time. “But the collaboration we’ve seen today has been amazing.”
While all this was going on, another student population wasn’t around for the most part.
The closures occurred during James Madison University’s spring break, which officials initially extended until April 5 before deciding to call off the remainder of in-person instruction and asked students to not return to campus.
Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University followed suit, ushering sort of an early summer to a city and a town accustomed to floods of families and celebrations each May for graduations that never happened this year, for college or high school students.
“These are incredibly difficult choices to make, but we are guided by principles of community well-being and ethical decision-making that are hallmarks of JMU,” President Jonathan Alger said at the time.
Most classes at the high school and college level remained online for the fall semester, and JMU students were told not to return from Thanksgiving break.
Businesses Slammed, Shuttered
Northam’s stay-at-home order precipitated a run on toilet paper and other essentials as people rushed to stores to stock up on necessities.
Bleach sold like dope at a Grateful Dead show, and many items were unavailable at local stores, which some days saw lines dozens of people deep.
Only retail businesses deemed essential were allowed to remain open: grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores.
Nationally, retail giants have done quite well during the pandemic. Home improvement stores bustled as people suddenly found themselves at home with a lot of time on their hands.
Others haven’t been so lucky. Mom-and-pops, niche retail stores and others were unable to offer their wares.
The industry probably hit the hardest, though, was hospitality.
Bars and restaurants were ordered to shut their doors and were unable to resume in-person dining until June. Even then, they were under restrictions to limit capacity to 50% percent and other protocols.
Village Inn on South Valley Pike was accustomed to feeding 200 people for each meal of the day. In September, 40 people for breakfast and lunch was a good haul.
“It’s a sad thing,” food and beverage manager Betty Cook said at the time. “Every day, we are hanging on.”
Restaurants and bars are now operating with capacity capped at 25, with a 10 p.m. alcohol curfew.
Many don’t know whether they will survive if there’s another shutdown of dine-in service, an ominous thought with the virus surging heading into the winter.
“We were in such a financial rut,” Cracked Pillar Pub owner Patti Landes said in July.
Accordius Outbreak
The novel coronavirus, which is most deadly to the elderly, ripped through the Accordius Health nursing home on South Avenue in the city in April.
Most of the residents at the 97-bed facility contracted the virus, along with dozens of staff members.
At least 25 residents died from complications of COVID-19, prompting anger from grieving families who believed more could have been done to prevent the outbreak.
A hallway dance party in early April stoked accusations of negligence.
Ruth Simmers-Domzalski’s mother-in-law, Mary Domzalski, was among those dancing in photographs posted online after the party. The 88-year-old former nurse and Broadway resident died of COVID-19 on April 20.
“They weren’t even wearing masks,” Simmers-Domzalski said. “It sickens me. They didn’t take heed to the warning. To me, they didn’t care. It’s like running cattle through a slaughterhouse.”
North Carolina-based Accordius did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the situation.
Party’s Off
In addition to graduations, a slew of other mass gatherings were called off to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, devastating the businesses, organizations and people who look forward to them every year.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce’s beer and wine festival, held on Memorial Day weekend on the slopes of Massanutten Resort, was the first major annual event to bite the dust. ValleyFest isn’t only a fundraiser for the chamber — it supports the food truck operators, craft vendors and about three dozen libation peddlers.
It’s perhaps darkly fitting that what many consider the unofficial start to summer didn’t happen ahead of a summer like no other.
Lawn parties — the largest single source of funding for many local volunteer fire and rescue companies — also got the axe, sapping needed revenue and ending, for now, decades-long traditions where people gather to see folks they hadn’t seen since last year’s festivities.
Some organizations managed to salvage some traditions, such as Bridgewater’s steam and gas engine show and Grottoes’ fried-chicken sales, but the pandemic decidedly took the wind out of their sails.
“There is a real concern about cash flow,” Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway said in May. “Right now they are OK, but not doing fundraising efforts put a strain on them.”
Red Wing Roots Music Festival was slated to bring folk, Americana and roots music back to Mount Solon for the eighth year in July. The three-day festival draws musicians and fans from throughout the region. It suffered the same fate as MACROCK a few months earlier, shelved by the virus.
The summer’s signature event, the Rockingham County Fair, was a shell of its typical self, but organizers managed to keep key traditions: the livestock shows and competitions.
The weeklong August affair saw 80,000 visitors last year, but was capped at 1,000 people at any given time in 2020.
Allowing the 4H and FFA youth to show and sell their livestock, which they’d been raising for the better part of the year, was a priority for fair organizers, and the show managed to go on.
“For the 4-H and FFA families, it’s something for those students to look forward to and to be able to do that, I think they are grateful to the fair board for allowing them to continue on,” fair general manager Rebecca Holloway said in August. “Just to be able to do something has been hard to organize and plan, but I think it’ll be worth it.”
Glimmer Of Hope
As rotten as times have been, this year of COVID-19 does end with a glimmer of hope for better times ahead as a vaccine has arrived.
On Dec. 17, Sentara RMH Medical Center emergency room doctor Mark Nesbit became the first person to be vaccinated locally.
Afterward, he began the process to sign up for his next dose as the vaccine requires two shots. He was monitored for allergic reactions, a typical vaccination procedure, for about 15 minutes as he did paperwork.
“I wouldn’t have any hesitancy in getting this vaccine from what I’ve read and the data we have now,” Nesbit said.
As more vaccines become available they’re being provided to different demographics based on priority, with local nursing home staff and residents receiving it this week.
Explosion Rocks CityOn the morning of Oct. 17, a natural gas explosion and subsequent fire destroyed a strip mall on Miller Circle, sending three people to the hospital.
The blast — which was heard and felt for miles — damaged other surrounding businesses in addition to the five destroyed in the strip mall: Hometown Music, Element Vapors, Harrisonburg Halal Market and Sweets, Blue Sprocket Sound and Naza Salon and Barbershop.
“It blowed every window out down through there,” said Damon Boyd, of Eden, N.C., who was working with his construction crew on the former Vibe Bistro & Hookah Lounge on South Main Street about a football field away.
A barber and a client were inside the barbershop when the explosion happened and were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. A James Madison University ROTC cadet, among a group of students taking part in a race nearby, was treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Two other students were treated on the scene.
Officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department determined a natural gas leak inside the building led to the explosion, but they were unable to figure out where the leak occurred or what sparked the blast.
“I’m kind of in shock, I think. I’m just shocked. It’s unbelievable,” said Joanne Wills, owner of nearby Funky’s Skate House, which sustained heavy damage.
Summer Of ProtestsThe May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police sparked protests nationwide, including Harrisonburg and even the more rural communities of the Valley.
On May 30, 300 people gathered on Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg for a peaceful protest against police brutality. Two days later, more than 1,000 demonstrators marched throughout downtown in solidarity with Black Americans.
“It’s becoming a global movement now and that’s pretty powerful, and I didn’t expect that,” said Maleke Jones, who organized the march. “I do understand everything that’s going on and the reason behind it. It’s not just George Floyd’s death. It’s the 400-plus years of injustice and being mistreated, unheard.”
A subsequent protest a week later featured a Q&A with then Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English, Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and local Judge Anthony Bailey.
Attendees later formed the People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley, which organized a series of meet-and-greets with police in the city’s seven precincts.
Mars Brown, then a rising senior at East Rockingham High School, was among several students to organize a Black Lives Matter protest at Stonewall Memorial Park in Elkton on June 17 attended by hundreds of people. Tensions were high leading up to the event.
Elkton police said several groups, including at least one terrorist group, said they planned to attend the protest to possibly cause trouble, but no clashes occurred between protesters and counterprotesters.
On July 7, TJ Williams organized a youth-led Black Lives Matter protest where hundreds filled Broadway’s Heritage Park.
The junior at Broadway High School said he saw the Confederate flag, experienced racism and heard stories from his friends about racism at other Rockingham County Public Schools, but the tipping point that led to the protest came on June 17. That morning, racist graffiti and “only white lives matter” was found on Mauzy Athlone Road near Broadway.
Deaths Shock DaytonThe tight-knit community of Dayton was rocked by the unexpected deaths of two Town Council members 10 days apart in April.
L. Todd Collier, 53, died on April 7, and Zachary Fletchall, 42, died on April 17. They are both survived by their wives and children and other family members.
“Anytime you have something like this, it’s a blow to everybody,” Cary Jackson, another Town Council member, said at the time. “And when it’s compounded by having two [deaths], it’s almost unimaginable.”
“The community is really stepping up, but it really is a shock,” Jackson added.
Deputy Survives ShootingThose in public safety and beyond were overjoyed when a Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy not only survived being shot four times in the line of duty, once in the chest, but was also able to return home in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
Cpl. Patrick Tate, who was working part-time for the Broadway Police Department, stopped a vehicle early on Nov. 24 near the intersection of Daphna and Brethren roads. As he approached, police said, the driver immediately opened fire with a handgun and fled the scene.
A chase ensued, and the suspect, Randall Hopper, 34, of Harrisonburg, shot himself in the vehicle and crashed on North Valley Pike. Both the suspect and deputy were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where Hopper died.
Tate had surgery the following day and was released the day after that — Thanksgiving. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson credited Tate’s bullet-proof vest with saving his life.
A convoy of police from multiple agencies escorted him from Charlottesville to his home in Rockingham County.
“You have to give credit to the folks over at U.Va.,” Hutcheson said. “Things were looking pretty rough, but the doctors over there are pretty amazing. With the good Lord above, we’re very fortunate.”
