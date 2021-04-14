Jeremy Holloway, director of COVID-19 response in Rockingham County, was driving to help run a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when he first heard the news. Distribution of the vaccine had been recommended to be paused by the Food and Drug Administration.
Holloway said staff at the Tuesday clinic, which was at Victory Fellowship Church, were able to quickly adjust their plans to distribute 200 Johnson & Johnson to give out vaccines from Moderna instead.
He also said local public health workers and emergency response personnel have helped administer vaccines and have yet to see any serious side effects.
“I can’t tell you how many shots a week we’ve given [because we’ve] given them to so many people,” Holloway said. “The worst thing [any of those who were vaccinated] saw is headaches for 24 hours or their arm hurts for a bit.”
On Tuesday, the FDA issued a joint press release with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — one of three available to the eligible public to be inoculated against the coronavirus.
As of Monday, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered, but serious blood clots in the sinuses near the brains of six women had been reported within two weeks of receiving the vaccine, according to the joint press release.
The public health groups recommended the pause of the vaccine to review the data to find if there was a link between the vaccine and the rare condition. The women are between the ages of 18 and 45 and the symptoms were identified six to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“They’re trying to make sure we’re doing this as safe as possible,” said Paul Helmuth, deputy emergency coordinator for the city of Harrisonburg.
He said the fact that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s distribution is recommended to be paused shows how seriously public health groups are taking oversight of potential health issues stemming from COVID-19 vaccines.
“It’s something that they’re going to evaluate, but that doesn’t mean they won’t reauthorize [the Johnson & Johnson vaccine] in several days,” Helmuth said.
Laura Lee Wight, spokesperson for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said roughly 120 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered without any such reports similar to those with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We’re going to wait for further guidance from the federal and state government, but in the meantime, we’re going to provide the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to the community,” she said.
Wight said the CDC has planned a meeting for today of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for further review of the six reported cases of blood clots in those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Helmuth said the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will slow vaccine administration, but he still feels as though the area is “ahead of schedule.”
Over one in three Rockingham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 30% of Harrisonburg residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Tuesday Virginia Department of Health data.
Nearly 200 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents have died from COVID-19 since the virus first was identified in the area last year, according to Tuesday data from the Virginia Department of Health. In Rockingham County, 103 residents have died and 95 Harrisonburg residents have died from the virus.
