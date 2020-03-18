At about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, James Madison University announced that it will be going to online learning for the remainder of the semester and graduation has been postponed to a later date.
"These are incredibly difficult choices to make, but we are guided by principles of community well-being and ethical decision-making that are hallmarks of JMU," President Jonathan Alger said in a message to students and faculty posted online.
JMU had originally only canceled in-person classes through April 5 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to continue the in-class suspension through the rest of the semester was made by the university's senior leadership team. Graduation was originally scheduled for May 7 though 9.
For summer sessions, JMU will offer primarily online courses except for required clinical and experiential activities, which are still under review.
On-campus students will need to move out by March 29, or will need to apply to stay on campus longer.
Only students who have applied for and received housing exceptions will be permitted to stay. If students cannot go home, they must submit the exception form by Friday at 5 p.m.
Fewer than 100 students remain on campus at this time, said Caitlyn Read, interim spokesperson for the university.
"Some will need to stay," Read said. Some students are facing housing insecurity without being able to stay through the semester, others are international and travel is impossible, and some are facing family health concerns that keep them from going home. "Applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis."
In order to prevent a flood of students returning to campus to move out at the same time a move-out schedule has been created and can be found at www.jmu.edu/orl/move-out/moveoutinfo.shtml.
Students will receive a refund for housing and unused dining plans. Information on these refunds and/or credits is forthcoming.
Although commencement ceremonies have been delayed, degrees will be conferred on time in May once final grades are received.
All events on campus are canceled, regardless of size, through May 15.
These restrictions include events at JMU that are not university-sponsored, including conferences and social gatherings.
Bridgewater College has also decided that for the safety of students and staff, it will do distance learning for the remainder of the semester, according to a letter sent to students by David Bushman, president of the college. Like JMU, Bridgewater originally had suspended in-person classes till early April.
Bridgewater's Pandemic Task Force has been monitoring the changing and ongoing situation related to COVID-19. Due to the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that gatherings of more than 50 people should not occur for at least the next eight weeks, the college has implemented a number of additional changes.
Classes will be taught via distance learning for the rest of the semester. May term travel courses will be canceled, while online courses may be added. The college will work with students who need to complete requirements for graduation during the May term.
All events for spring semester are canceled or postponed, including commencement. Pending changes to current CDC guidance, commencement could be held remotely or later in the summer.
Campus buildings are closed to the public and to students in the local area. Only employees and the students who remain on campus may use the buildings.
Food service is only available for the small group of students who must remain on campus and is not open to faculty and staff.
The Department of Student Life is developing plans for scheduling the return of residential students to campus to check out of rooms and will communicate this information soon.
Additionally, Bridgewater College is developing plans for refunding the portion of the residential fee impacted by the move to remote learning for students no longer staying on campus.
"We are living in unprecedented times," Bushman said in his letter to students. "As the crisis in our country and our world continues to evolve, it is becoming ever clearer that we must change as well, at least for the foreseeable future."
Blue Ridge Community College is adhering to a mandate by the Virginia Community College System to cancel all graduations.
However, no additional decisions have been made about extending distance and online learning to the remainder of the semester, said Bridget Baylor, public relations director for the college.
As of Wednesday, the plan is still to continue through April 3, and a decision about the remainder of the semester will come at or before that time.
Also as of Wednesday, no cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the BRCC community.
Likewise, Eastern Mennonite University did not have any new information to share concerning the return of students, said Lauren Jefferson, spokesperson for the university.
The decision was made Monday to have students vacate campus after a student came down with flu-like symptoms and was quarantined on campus while awaiting test results.
