James Madison University President Jonathan Alger announced by email Tuesday evening most classes are being transitioned to online-only courses and students living on campus are being sent home after discussions with state health officials.
The announcement comes less than a week after in-person classes were held for the first time in almost six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The key driver [in the decision] was the sharp uptick in the number of positive cases in our student population, and that was coupled with our concerns about our ability to quarantine and isolate students,” JMU spokesperson Caitlyn Read said Tuesday evening.
JMU reported 528 positive COVID-19 cases on its online dashboard on Tuesday, with 372 of those self-reported and four being employees. The self-reported cases are as of Aug. 17. The first day of classes for the roughly 22,000-student university was last Wednesday.
Since July 1, according to the dashboard, there have been 152 positive tests at the University Health Center, with 79 of 143 quarantine beds occupied. In the 22807 ZIP code, which encompasses JMU’s campus, there are 17 COVID-19 cases, according to Tuesday’s data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Harrisonburg reported 77 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up from 61 Monday and 45 Sunday. Rockingham reported 11 new cases Tuesday, up from eight Monday and six Sunday.
The new case counts in the city have been steadily rising since Thursday, when 18 new cases were reported.
JMU students who spoke to the Daily News-Record on Monday expressed concern about contracting the virus, being asymptomatic and passing it to at-risk members of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community.
Most classes will transition online by Monday, according to Alger’s email, though hybrid courses will be established for those that require specific equipment and space, such as graduate research, specialized upper-class courses and accreditation and licensure.
JMU officials will monitor case trends and announce on Sept. 25 whether they will continue online learning or return to in-person instruction on or after Oct. 5, according to Read and Alger’s email. Read said JMU will also work to bolster its number of isolation and quarantine beds over the four weeks.
Junior biotechnology student Brenham Howard, 20, said he doesn’t think the university needs that long to decide.
“I feel like this decision is not going to be temporary and I think it’s funny they call it temporary,” he said.
Howard lives off campus and was already in Harrisonburg when school began. He said he does not plan on returning home to Ashburn.
“I feel like the general attitude of the student base was this is going to happen,” he said Tuesday.
The roughly 6,000 students who live on campus will be asked to go home, according to Read.
“Those who can go home, should go home, unless they have an exemption which they will have to apply for,” Read said of on-campus students. Exemptions include having a family member who is immunocompromised, according to Read. She said off-campus students can decide for themselves what to do.
Freshman engineering student Robert Merriman moved into his dorm room on the second floor of Eagle Hall on Aug. 24 and said he would likely be going home.
“I know when I first got here most of my classes were online, so I started to question the point of coming here as you’d barely have a chance to meet people or do clubs or go out and make friends,” he said.
Many of his classes were both online and in-person, such as math and engineering, though physics and communications were 100% online and he wore a mask while going to chorus.
“I’m not sure there’s much [JMU] could handle because it feels like this was inevitable,” he said.
JMU political science professor Robert Roberts said sending the students home was a “terrible solution.”
“You can’t send 5,000 freshmen home who’ve already either been non-symptomatic or are already experiencing symptoms, and there’s parents who won’t want them home, I don’t think,” Roberts said. “It’s a dangerous move, I think.”
Read said JMU has been in constant discussions with city officials about the case numbers and COVID-19 situation.
“We’ve been concerned about the impact on the local community all along,” Read said.
City officials have said in previous interviews an increase in cases was a “highly likely” outcome as roughly 22,000 students returned.
JMU and the city have handled the students’ return “like a pile of hot garbage,” according to city resident and JMU alumnus Mark Shapiro, 33.
“The numbers are speaking for themselves,” Shapiro said.
He said he understands the challenges students are facing when taking classes and that a few “bad apples” are ruining it for the other students by partying, but he is still concerned about the spread from the students to the local community.
“I tend to avoid shopping, even doing anything, in Harrisonburg,” Shapiro said.
Alisha Gangwer, 29, of Rawley Springs, began housekeeping at James Madison University in spring 2019 in her pursuit of a bachelor’s of art so she could become an art teacher or start her own art-focused business. She told the Daily News-Record prior to Tuesday’s announcement that the conditions housekeeping staff work in are dangerous, but many of her co-workers are scared to speak out because they worry about losing their jobs in retaliation.
“It does give me a little hope, but I hate to say it, I feel [JMU was] forced [to go online] because there were enough people pushing back on them at this point,” Gangwer said Tuesday evening in response to the news.
Gangwer said she tried to work Monday, but was so anxious that she couldn’t work effectively and returned home. She has not been back since.
“It alleviates some of the anxiety, but at the same time it’s been a horrible situation,” she said about students going home. “I think this is a huge deep breath for all of us [in housekeeping] to hear they’re going to do that.”
Gangwer said the school’s administration was not ready for the students to return.
“Literally, I’m thanking God right now because [JMU leadership has] already done enough damage,” Gangwer said.
Gangwer said she was also concerned she could get the virus while working and give it to her young son, who goes to day care, where he may cause an outbreak.
“That’s what the administration doesn’t realize — it’s not just about them and their bottom line,” she said.
Read said there was not going to be a reduction in course costs for students because the technology used for remote learning requires “expensive infrastructure.”
The school will share information on housing refunds for on-campus residents when it has it available, Read said. “But we don’t yet know what they will look like,” she said.
Howard, the junior from Ashburn who lives off campus, said he would not withdraw from classes this semester even if his courses stay online, but he may consider it if the situation does not change by the spring semester. “I might feel differently if costs were significantly reduced,” he said.
Merriman, the freshman living in Eagle Hall, said he thinks going home would be cheaper than staying at JMU. He said he could find a job easier and he would have access to his car, which he does not have on campus.
Sept. 15 is last day JMU students can withdraw from the school and receive a refund for tuition.
“They never should have done what they did,” Roberts said. “It’s a colossal disaster for what they did.”
Roberts said he has heard concerns from many others in the area about asymptomatic students unknowingly passing the virus to workers at retirement communities. At Accordius Health on South Avenue, 22 residents of the nursing home died after an outbreak this spring.
“The real problem is how do you stop the spread of the virus in Harrisonburg now that it’s out of the bag,” Roberts said.
