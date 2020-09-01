James Madison announced Tuesday evening that it will suspend in-person classes on campus as COVID-19 cases continued to rise among students.
According to an email, the school will transition to "temporary online learning" no later than Sept. 7.
"Over the next month, university officials will carefully monitor health trends and other developments, and will be in touch with the campus community by Sept. 25 regarding the possibility of returning to in-person instruction on or after October 5," JMU President Jonathan R. Alger said in an email.
JMU reported 528 positive cases on its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, with 372 of those were students who self-reported and four employees. The self-reported cases are as of Aug. 17. The first day of classes for the roughly 20,000-student university located in Harrisonburg was Wednesday.
Since July 1, according to the dashboard, there have been 152 positive tests at the University Health Center with 79 of 143 quarantine beds occupied.
(2) comments
Caved in to the media...right on cue. The socialists in charge at JMU are a disgrace to education and the exhibition of having a backbone.
What a splendid rinky-dink experiment. And thanks for the imports!
