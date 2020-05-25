JBS USA and Pilgrim’s are in the process of spending $150 million on pay bonuses and workplace safety for employees in North America, according to a press release from Cameron Bruett, JBS USA head of corporate affairs.
The largest shareholder of Pilgrim’s is JBS USA.
The companies will also be making an addition $50 million worth of community donations to areas where employees live and work. It is unclear how much in donations Harrisonburg or Rockingham will receive, if any.
The community donations will go toward providing food for those who need it, improving infrastructure and COVID-19 emergency and relief efforts, according to the release.
— Staff Reports
