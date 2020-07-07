A plan to reopen James Madison University is under review by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
The plan included health screenings for students prior to moving back to campus, smaller groups at move in and education and training for students that will be completed online prior to campus reopening.
Social distancing will be practiced in classrooms and face masks or face shields will be required in all classroom settings, according to the school.
JMU analyzed classroom capacity, then created a course schedule that adjusted meeting times to allow for increased cleaning during the day, the school said. This design helped ensure access to in-person courses for faculty and students, while protecting those with health concerns.
The full reopening plan can be found at jmu.edu/news/covid19/_files/campus-reopening.pdf.
