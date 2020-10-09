James Madison University has begun “surveillance” testing of asymptomatic students in an effort to prevent a spread of cases among those without symptoms.
The goal is to test approximately 300 non-symptomatic students each week, said Mary-Hope Vass, spokesperson for the university.
Testing resources will focus initially on the on-campus student population. These students will be chosen through stratified random sampling. JMU has categorized all non-isolation residence halls as its strata, allowing the school to test a certain percentage of all on-campus residence halls weekly in an effort to identify potential outbreaks.
The surveillance team will test 5% of each residence hall, Vass said. This sampling plan will represent testing 5% of the current on-campus student population. For example, if Chesapeake Hall’s current occupancy is 399, JMU would test 20 students from Chesapeake each week. Sampling software will pull the appropriate number of students per residence hall to represent 5% of all residence halls each week.
In collaboration with the Office of Residence Life and other campus partners, the process for selecting students is:
• The Office of Residence Life collects a list of all students with a 2020-21 housing contract who are currently on campus. This includes Resident Advisors.
• Athletes will be removed from this list since they are being tested separately.
• Any students who have withdrawn from the university will be removed from the list.
• The list will be checked for students in isolation spaces (self-reported or through testing by UHC). Any students who are or have been in isolation will be removed from the list.
• A surveillance team member will organize the list by residence hall, then alphabetize by last name within each.
• A surveillance team member will run a random sample, capturing a percentage of each residence hall. These students will then receive invitations to schedule their testing appointments.
Students are expected to comply with surveillance testing protocols in the interest of public health and safety. Some exemptions will apply, which are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, Vass said.
Students can expect to get their test results back within 48 hours. As of Friday afternoon the COVID-19 Dashboard still has 302 cases listed as negative or pending.
Neither Eastern Mennonite University nor Bridgewater College are randomly testing students, according to their spokespersons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.