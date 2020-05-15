James Madison University's Board of Visitors voted to freeze tuition for all students and increase mandatory fees for the upcoming year on Friday afternoon.
For the academic year 2020-21, the board voted to increase comprehensive fees by $62 per semester and room and board fees by $192 per semester and maintain tuition rates for the second year in a row.
Standard tuition and mandatory fees for in-state, full-time undergraduate commuters amounts to $12,330 and out-of-state undergraduates pay $29,230, according to a press release.
JMU received $6 million in emergency student aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to assist students with incurred expenses related to COVID-19. According to the press release, JMU has also received $560,000 in donations to support students facing financial hardship and at risk of dropping out due to financial circumstances.
JMU plans to resume regular operations for the incoming fall semester.
— Staff Reports
