James Madison University announced on Wednesday that students will not be returning to campus for the remainder of the semester and will finish out the 2019-2020 school year through online class work the school announced on its website.
It was announced on March 11 that classes would be going online through at least April 5 and students were encouraged not to return to campus following the conclusion of Spring Break that week.
Since then, faculty have also been told not to report to campus. The school has also postponed May commencement exercises.
Additional information about the closing of JMU's campus for the remainder of the school year is forthcoming.
Additional information about the closing of JMU's campus for the remainder of the school year is forthcoming.
