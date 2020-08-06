James Madison University's incoming class of students and returning students will be arriving on campus as early as Aug. 21.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, life on campus will look a lot different this year than it has in years past as students and faculty work to keep the spread of the coronavirus at bay.
Precautions have been taken to socially distance when possible, and procedures are in place in the event students or faculty test positive for the virus.
Before students set foot on campus, they have been asked to sign an agreement that they will abide by the rules the university has set forth. They will also be required to attend a training session on mitigation strategies and protocols that have been put into place.
Residence Halls
Move-in has been staggered to limit the number of people on campus at any given time. Dorm move-in will take place between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, and students are only permitted to have two people with them to help move in.
Tim Miller, vice president of student affairs, said common places in residence halls have been cut in half and will allow for only 50% occupancy. Other areas of dorms will also be at 50% capacity, and masks will be required when students are not in their rooms.
No guests will be allowed in dorm rooms.
Every day, students will be required to do a health assessment on their phones and will be asked if they have experienced any COVID-like symptoms. If they answer no to all questions, they will have a green check mark appear on their phones. Students will be required to show their green check mark before entering a classroom.
Classrooms
Some classes will hold online days and have in-person days to limit the amount of students on campus at a time.
When students are in class, they will be in a larger facility than the class size to allow for spreading out, Miller said. For instance, if a class has 100 students, it will be in a classroom that normally would hold 200 students.
Facilities that have not normally been used for classrooms will be this fall to accommodate large classes. Wilson Hall Auditorium, Grafton-Stovall Theater and Memorial Hall Auditorium will all be used for classrooms this year.
There will be two, one-hour breaks every day for staff to thoroughly clean classrooms.
Like in dorms, students will be required to wear masks at all times in class. Plexiglass has been installed on podiums in all classrooms.
Dining facilities are the exception to the mask rule, as you cannot eat while wearing a mask. For this reason, dining facilities will be permitted to allow only 30% capacity.
A number of new dining facilities will be opening this fall to help accommodate students, Miller said. There will also be grab-and-go options, and the university has employed a robot delivery service that students can use.
Contact Tracing
A detailed plan is in place in the event that students develop COVID-like symptoms. If during their daily health screening they identify symptoms, they will be asked to report immediately to the health center.
The health center has a separate entrance where students will be tested in a negative pressure room. The in-house testing will take about an hour, during which time the student will report everything they have done in the last two days so that the university can identify and inform anyone who the possibly contagious student has come into contact with while not wearing a mask, or within 6 feet.
If the test results come back positive, the student will have the option of going home or remaining on campus in quarantine. Two dorms have been kept open for students to quarantine if necessary, Miller said.
Students who test positive will be driven in a police vehicle to a dorm. The students' professors will be notified so that coursework can be supplied while in quarantine.
Dining services will be notified, and any other needs that the student may have will be taken care of. Once the student goes two days with no symptoms, they will be allowed to go about campus life as usual.
"We're excited to have our students back," Miller said.
