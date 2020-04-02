The Relay for Life of James Madison University, the second-largest collegiate Relay in the nation, will be held virtually on April 17 due to COVID-19.
Samantha Schoeps, executive director of JMU’s Relay for Life, announced the change Wednesday, along with the event being postponed from the original date, set for Friday. To motivate participants to attend virtually, different missions will be posted on days leading up to it.
“Mission Monday is one of the days planned in which the students have a goal to raise $2,000 to fund 100 1-800 calls for the American Cancer Society, as it is one of the most needed services during this time of social distancing and lack of resources,” Schoeps said in a press release. “The students also plan to collect videos from current students, staff, faculty and family members of the JMU community to share on their ‘Why I Relay’ Wednesday.”
On April 17, the opening ceremony, luminaria ceremony and fight back ceremony will be held virtually to recognize and honor cancer patients, survivors and loved ones.
“After the recent events that took an emotional toll on our school, the JMU community needs to be together now more than anything,” Schoeps said. “Relay for Life of JMU is one of the most uplifting events at this university because it brings people from different organizations all together for one night to celebrate life and an incredible cause.”
Schoeps said JMU is one of the only universities in the nation that has the mission of “holding doors” for one another and helping those in need.
“Relay for Life of JMU is not closing its doors; it is not canceled; we are only growing stronger and more united virtually,” she said.
