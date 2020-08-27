UPDATE as of 11 a.m. Friday — 67 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the JMU's total positive case count to 191.
The University Health Center reported another 14 positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, up from 11 Wednesday. Another 52 students and an employee self-reported positive test results to the school Thursday, down from 64 self-reporting students and no self-reporting employees Wednesday.
On the first day of in-person classes in almost six months, James Madison University saw its COVID-19 cases jump to 124 on Wednesday from 49 the day before.
Most of Wednesday’s new cases — 64 of the 75 — were self-reported, according to information posted to the school’s COVID-19 online dashboard, meaning the figures do not necessarily translate to new cases in the Harrisonburg area, said Caitlyn Read, communications director for JMU.
“We don’t know where all of these students are,” she said Thursday, the day the data were released. “Some of them could be at home self-isolating, and home could be New Jersey and they have felt compelled to tell us.”
She said the university wants students to self-report cases, but it also complicates the situation.
Students who self-reported their cases may have only just received the results of a test or received it a few days ago and notified the school Wednesday, according to Read. If they are not in the city or county, their cases will be counted in the locality they are residing in.
“We would rather share a larger number than share a smaller number and not show the breadth of the disease in our [student] community,” she said.
Also on Wednesday, an 11-case cluster of the virus was discovered by testing at the University Health Center.
“All 11 cases in the cluster we noted are students affiliated with the same organization, and they all live off-campus,” Read said.
Read said she could not disclose the name of the organization because it would be too identifying, violating privacy requirements.
The Virginia Department of Health reported eight COVID-19 cases in area code 22807, which encompasses JMU’s campus, Friday — no change from Thursday.
“Right now, we are not aware of any campus clusters,” Read said.
Read said JMU’s dashboard, only two days old, is “evolving.” On Thursday afternoon, the school added downloadable data that show historical and daily case counts.
Harrisonburg’s daily COVID-19 new case count is 24 Friday — the highest since May 20 — according to the VDH website. Rockingham’s daily new case count is 10 Friday, down from 11 Thursday.
City Manager Eric Campbell was not made available to speak with the Daily News-Record Thursday about the increase in cases at JMU and what the city can do to mitigate the spread. Michael Parks, the city’s spokesman, said the increase in cases is “troubling” but also unsurprising.
“We are aware that when you introduce 20,000 people back into a community, it is highly likely you will see an increase in your [case] numbers,” Parks said.
He added that it would be impressive if a locality’s case numbers didn’t increase under such conditions.
“But, ultimately, there’s only so much the city can do with this being a public health situation and VDH being our public health organization, but that doesn’t mean we’re helpless,” Parks said.
It is unclear whether the students are getting sick in Harrisonburg through community spread or already had the virus unknowingly before potentially returning to the community, according to Parks.
The city is “aggressive in enforcing” its ban on some gatherings of more than 50 people and is using constant messaging to remind students to be careful for the community they are a part of, according to Parks.
In addition, the school and city are in constant contact to share appropriate and relevant information with each other, he said.
“No matter what we say, no matter what we do, [reducing the possible spread of COVID-19] is something every individual on their own has to do their part to protect the wellness of the city,” he said.
Dr. Laura Kornegay, the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said the Virginia Department of Health did not ask JMU to set up its dashboard, and she has no expectation that the school would create as detailed a dashboard as VDH, which has access to local experts and the manpower needed for such an undertaking.
Kornegay said VDH is tracking COVID cases among college students but does not plan to release institution-specific data.
“We look at associations internally, particularly as it affects outbreaks or clusters,” she said. “So knowing those associations, be it a school or a workplace, is something we’re doing as part of our case investigations.”
There are 10 higher education institutions in the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
“I don’t think on our main website we’ll ever have a separate category for higher education [cases], but if we were to report numbers, it would be an aggregate,” Kornegay said.
Most tests administered by JMU’s University Health Center have been used on athletes, Read said. Over half the tests, 467, were conducted between July 1 and Aug. 16, and 735 of the total 816 tests were on athletes.
JMU suspended its football workouts after an increase in cases since Friday. Five cases were traced to the team, four asymptomatic and one symptomatic presumed positive, according to Kevin Warner, the JMU assistant athletic director for communications.
In addition, 25 football program individuals are quarantining based on contact tracing. Another JMU athlete also tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic.
The NCAA requires regular testing for athletes, according to Read. She said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidelines do not recommend testing asymptomatic individuals.
“Because testing is such a limited resource in this country, we feel it is best to follow CDC and VDH’s guidelines,” Read said.
At this time, Read said, JMU cannot release the same type of information VDH releases, such as age ranges and demographics, because of confidentiality laws.
“We’re talking about a much, much smaller data set, 124 positive cases” compared to 116,000 cases across the state, Read said. “The minute we start slicing [JMU student and employee] data by location or demographic information, you start compromising patient confidentiality.
“I know that people want this data segmented and sliced so many different ways,” she said.
Seven more quarantine/isolation beds at the university were taken up Wednesday and a further five on Thursday, bringing the total beds in use to 19 out of 143.
Read said JMU would not disclose the locations of the beds.
“It gets too close to the privacy of those who need to use those spaces,” she said.
Other schools across the state have also seen increases in positive COVID-19 tests in their student bodies.
Virginia Commonwealth University’s COVID-19 dashboard reported there were 98 active student cases and a dozen active employee cases that were reported to the Student Health Services and Employee Health.
On Thursday, the University of Virginia saw 14 positive tests for students, nearly double Wednesday’s eight, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.
This week, 16 students and employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Virginia Tech, according to its dashboard.
Sept. 15 is last day JMU students can withdraw from the school and receive a refund for tuition.
JMU is an excellent location for a large population to develop herd immunity. No need to shut it down. By the end of the semester, a lot of people will be immune.
No need for kidneys either. Though in defense of the herd, I heard two students on the wire(less) spinning this tune some few seasons ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY7Rxae4pjU
Listen how the rhythm falls on the shore like surf.
Unfortunately the herd gets out of the corral every now and then.
