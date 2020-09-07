Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been identified in James Madison University students and employees, according to the most recent data published by the institution on Monday.
Roughly a third of the cases, 332, have recovered and only four of the 1,003 total cases are JMU employees, according to the school’s online dashboard.
Harrisonburg reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Labor Day, while Rockingham County reported a dozen new cases.
Daily counts of new cases have risen sharply since Aug. 27, when 18 were reported. JMU’s classes began in-person instruction on Aug. 26.
Previously, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County reduced their seven-day average of new cases from 32.4 and 13.4, respectively, at some of their highest points in April down to 5.3 and 3, respectively, over the week ending Aug. 24. This was a drop in new daily cases of about 84% for Harrisonburg and 78% for Rockingham County.
Cumulatively, Bridgewater College has had five cases identified in students since Aug. 1 and one case identified in a faculty or staff member since March 1, according to data from the school.
Two of the student cases were identified between Sept. 1 and Thursday, according to Bridgewater College’s most recent data.
However, 27 students and three Bridgewater College employees are in isolation and quarantine as of Aug. 31, the most recent date such data are available from the college.
Last week, JMU announced it would “temporarily” transition to mostly online classes by Monday, citing concerns about the rising number of cases at the school and the vanishing number of isolation/quarantine beds it had available.
On Thursday, JMU had 11 isolation/quarantine beds left out of 143. By Sunday, the school had 74 such beds available.
Students at JMU spoke to the Daily News-Record on multiple occasions last week, expressing concern about contracting the virus on campus, being asymptomatic and passing it to at-risk members of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community.
Locals, professors and a JMU housekeeper all spoke to the Daily News-Record last week, echoing the students’ concerns on how the surrounding community could be impacted by a large spike in cases in the student body at JMU.
Nearly 95% of the people who die from COVID-19 have a compounding health issue, and younger populations, such as college students, are not the most at-risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But multiple students said their concern is that when they go out to do necessary things, such as work or buy groceries, they may pass it to someone with a compounding health issue, such as diabetes, for whom the death rate after contracting COVID-19 is much higher
Over half the cases, 559 in total, were self-reported by students to the university while 440 positive tests were yielded at the University Health Center.
