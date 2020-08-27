On Thursday, James Madison University’s online COVID-19 dashboard reported over 100 cases of the coronavirus, including 11 new positive tests at the University Health Center.
The data, uploaded from the following day’s results, rose to 107 self-reported cases by students and three among faculty and staff. On Wednesday, the dashboard showed 45 self-reported cases among faculty and staff and no new positive tests at the UHC.
According the dashboard, the UHC is up to 816 tests since July 1 with 109 tests conducted at the facility on Wednesday — the first day of classes on campus.
According to JMU assistant athletic director Kevin Warner, the school has paused football conditioning beginning Thursday due to five coronavirus cases. Four are asymptomatic and there's one symptomatic presumed positive. There are 25 additional individuals in quarantine after contact tracing.
Keep checking DNROnline.com as this story develops.
