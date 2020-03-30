James Madison University, the city of Harrisonburg and Open Doors have found a solution to the increasingly-pressing homelessness issue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Godwin Hall's 5,000-seat Sinclair Gymnasium will begin housing the homeless overnight on Monday, according to Michael Parks, the director of communications for the city.
"As the situation progresses with COVID-19 in our community, and as we see how the shelter is working for all the parties involved, well reassess along those lines," he said.
Parks said the city had reached out to JMU to see what kind of partnerships could be sorted to help the local homeless population and the university was "eager" to help.
"We could not have been more luck to find such a great partner," he said.
Keep checking back to DNROnline.com for more on this breaking news story.
