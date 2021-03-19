The number of positive COVID-19 cases at James Madison University has increased this week.
There are 117 active cases, a figure that was less than 100 at the beginning of the week, according to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard. There have been 320 cases since Jan. 4. The school has 73% of its 434 quarantine beds available.
Eastern Mennonite University has not had a positive COVID-19 case since mid-February, according to the school. There have been 118 total cases since August. EMU transitioned to online classes in February after 36 cases were reported in one week.
Bridgewater College had seven new cases in the past two weeks, according the college’s online COVID-19 dashboard. There have been 62 total cases on campus since the first of the year. Of those, 60 were students and two were staff members.
Rockingham County Public Schools also keeps a COVID-19 dashboard. There have been 245 total cases since the school year began on Sept. 10. There are seven active cases, one at Broadway High School, two at Cub Run Elementary School, three at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School and one at Mountain View Elementary School.
RCPS is considering sending students back to school four days a week beginning in mid-April.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools does not keep a public COVID-19 dashboard. Currently, 30% of students are back in the classroom four days a week. That number will increase to 50% beginning Monday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 online dashboard, Harrisonburg had 5,987 cumulative cases of the novel coronavirus with 95 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Thursday. Rockingham County has the highest cumulative case count in the Central Shenandoah Health District with 6,205 and 104 deaths — also the highest in the district.
