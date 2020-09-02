By the time James Madison University freshman Dillan Lane, 18, returns home to Long Beach, Calif., he will have spent more time driving across than the country to the school than taking classes in-person.
“Crazy,” Lane said with a shake of his head. It took him three days to drive to Harrisonburg and he said he expects the trip back to take the same amount of time.
Classes began Aug. 29 and less than a week later, on Tuesday evening, JMU President Jonathan Alger said most classes will transition to online by Monday and students living on campus will be sent home due to rising COVID-19 cases. University officials will decide by Sept. 25 whether to move residential students back on campus and resume in-person classes on Oct. 5.
JMU reported 627 cumulative positive cases in students and faculty Wednesday morning. According to the new data, 26 have recovered since the first patient recovered on Aug. 25.
“The key driver [in the decision] was the sharp uptick in the number of positive cases in our student population, and that was coupled with our concerns about our ability to quarantine and isolate students,” JMU spokesperson Caitlyn Read said Tuesday evening.
Since July 1, according to the online dashboard, there have been 208 positive tests at the University Health Center, with 89 of 143 quarantine beds occupied, according to data released Wednesday. In the 22807 ZIP code, which encompasses JMU’s campus, there are 20 COVID-19 cases, according to Wednesday’s data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Harrisonburg reported 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down from 77 Tuesday and up from 61 Monday, according to VDH. Rockingham County reported 11 new cases Wednesday, the same as Tuesday and up from eight Monday.
The new case count in the city has been rising since Aug. 27, when 18 new cases were reported.
“I feel like [bringing students back] was just part of a plan so [JMU] could get the funds they needed and then send us home. I understand college is about education, but it’s also a business,” Lane said as he got out of the elevator on his floor of Eagle Hall.
Sophomore Hiroki Miyabayashi, 20, of Loudoun, said he was disappointed that costs will not change as classes move online.
“I was thinking they would reduce [costs] by a little bit or something, but I guess not,” Miyabayashi said.
Jeff Brill, of Ashburn, helped his freshman daughter move into a dorm on Aug. 25 and helped her move out Wednesday.
“Honestly, I gave them two weeks,” Brill said from the driver’s seat of his white pickup truck on a grassy section of the Village dorms.
The roughly 6,000 students who live on campus have been asked to go home, according to Read, though exemptions are available for some.
Sophomores Emily Faris, 19, a nursing student from Midlothian, and Laura Duffett, 19, a social work student from Falls Church, live on campus and said they would like to find a way to stay in Harrisonburg instead of returning home.
Faris and Duffett said they think there should be an option to stay, and they don’t think classes will resume in-person in four weeks. Some people who live on campus are trying to find off-campus housing, but find themselves stuck not knowing if they will be paying for two places if the dorms open up again, according to Duffett and Faris.
“The people making the decision right now, they’re not going to be able to please anyone,” Faris said.
“It’s so easy to get COVID anywhere though too, that I feel that a lot of people are blaming the freshmen or off-campus upperclassmen,” Duffett said. “It is so easy to go to D-Hall and there could be one little surface that has COVID on it.”
Though the death rate for young people who catch COVID-19 is low, if the number of cases continues to rise, the chances of a death in the student body get higher and such an occurrence would not do JMU any good, Faris said.
JMU students who spoke to the Daily News-Record on Monday expressed concern about contracting the virus, being asymptomatic and passing it to at-risk members of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community.
Several other students said JMU moving classes online was inevitable, but they were surprised by how fast cases rose and JMU made the decision.
Lane took what could be his last trip out of Eagle Hall carrying an ironing board after all the rest of his things were stowed in his silver Nissan. He said he planned on stopping in Tennessee then on to somewhere in Colorado before getting back to California.
Living in “the dorms was a pretty cool experience,” he said, “hopefully we’ll get to be back when this thing is over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.