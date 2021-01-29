Although they’ve been learning virtually since last week, James Madison University students who live on campus will return beginning today for the spring semester, but only after showing they’ve tested negative for COVID-19.
When the 2020-21 school year began in August, there was concern about the number of COVID-19 tests available, and the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the time did not recommend testing anyone who was asymptomatic. That meant thousands of JMU students poured onto campus for the fall semester, without testing. Not surprisingly, the number of COVID-19 positive cases skyrocketed, leading to a shutdown of campus for a month.
When students came back, random testing began, 300 students a week. After that, cases remained low until students went home for the winter break.
All on-campus students must show they tested negative and quarantined prior to coming back to campus, or test through the university to move back on campus, according to JMU’s website.
Virtual classes began on Jan. 19, and move-in will take place today and Saturday.
Students who didn’t test before returning will sign up for a time slot to get a rapid-result test at the Convocation Center, which takes about an hour, according to JMU’s website.
Once clear, they will be permitted to enter their dorm, the website says. If a student tests positive, they will be escorted to the University Health Center, where they will be tested again, according to the website. A positive test will result in a student quarantining either on campus or at home.
Classes will begin either in-person or virtually, depending on classes’ already outlined format, on Monday.
According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 44 active cases and 56 cases since Jan. 4. The university has 92% of quarantine and isolation beds available.
There were 14 positive cases reported on Wednesday, all students.
More than 300 tests were given on Wednesday at JMU. In total, 2,145 tests have been given through JMU since Jan. 4.
JMU will soon provide free COVID-19 testing for students living off campus, according to the university’s website. A weekly testing clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Feb. 11, the website says. These will be self-administered rapid tests, using the BinaxNow COVID-19 Ag testing kit, which are the same as the campus entry tests, the website says.
Bridgewater College has reported 29 total COVID-19 cases since the first of the year. As of Monday, 46 students are in quarantine or isolation. Of those 46, 18 students are quarantining on campus.
Eastern Mennonite University has 14 active cases. EMU has had 41 confirmed cases since Aug. 1, and 34 self-reported cases.
