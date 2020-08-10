No sports will be played at James Madison this fall.
On Monday, the school announced it has suspended competition for all of its fall sports programs and that the decision was made in conjunction with the three other Colonial Athletic Association schools – College of Charleston, Elon and UNC Wilmington – still pursuing fall competition.
The CAA announced last month it would not hold fall competition.
“From the onset, we stressed JMU’s preference to align with the NCAA’s championship calendar,” Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement, “so long as medical and safety guidelines indicated that games would be possible. Our first priority has always been the health and well being of everyone involved, while offering championship opportunities for our student athletes within those parameters. As the national picture came into focus over the last week, it became clear that fall competition would not be possible.”
JMU had already suspended its fall football season this past Friday. Monday’s announcement means cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball also won’t be played at the school this fall.
According to the press release, JMU athletes will be allowed to train in preparation for a potential competitive spring season.
The Daily News-Record will have more as this story develops.
