James Madison University announced Thursday that students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before coming back to school in the fall.
However, in the same email, the school says that along with exceptions made for medical conditions and religious beliefs, that students who are not vaccinated must complete an Assumption of Risk form, which "defines the mitigation strategies that will be required of students who have not been fully vaccinated," according to the email.
All individuals who do not complete vaccination for any reason must fill out the form.
Last month, Bridgewater College announced that students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with exemptions for medical and religious reasons.
"To help ensure the health of our community and following the guidance and directives from the Governor’s Office, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and American College Health Association, students will be required to provide verification that they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus for fall 2021 except as otherwise noted below," an email sent to students Thursday said. "This includes undergraduate, graduate and full-time and part-time students who attend in-person classes or participate in in-person studies, research opportunities or any other on-campus activities."
"A survey of national reports indicates that many higher education institutions around the nation will be following the guidance from the American College Health Association, which recognizes that 'comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective way for institutions of higher education to return to a safe, robust, on-campus experience for students in fall semester 2021," read to the email.
The ACHA recommendation applies to all students who live on campus, participate in on-campus classes, studies, research, or activities, according to the email correspondence to students.
Students must upload their proof of vaccination or exemption forms to MyJMUChart by July 8. Incoming first year students can provide this information through the Immunization Form.
