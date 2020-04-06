Social distancing has not been a problem for Jeff Garber, the former baseball standout at James Madison University.
That is because about a year ago the Washington Nationals minor-league instructor and his wife, Michele, bought property a few miles away from Florida State University.
"My wife got tired of the hustle and bustle of Tallahassee," Garber, 53, said by phone Monday from Havana, Florida.
So they purchased a farmhouse that is more than 100 years old and sits on about 10 acres of land. His wife is the assistant department chair in athletic training at FSU and they have two adult children: Madison and Jackson, the latter a former community college baseball player.
"This gives us an idea of what retirement will be like," Garber said of the farm - where cell phone service can be spotty.
Garber is in his 13th year with the Nationals and is currently the co-field minor league field coordinator with former big leaguer Tommy Shields, a Fairfax native who played for the Baltimore Orioles. Garber is also a guru as an infield instructor, working in the past with Washington big leaguers such as Ryan Zimmerman and Trea Turner when the need arose.
A Pennsylvania native, Garber was in spring training in West Palm Beach with the Nationals for several weeks before the COVID-19 crisis brought amateur and professional sports to a standstill. Garber is now keeping in touch with minor league infielders in the Washington system - and dismissing the idea of no baseball in 2020.
"It is a reality ... but I don't let myself go there," he said. "You have to keep your mind right. We have to stay in the race, we have to stay in the fight. When you start thinking the other way there is a letdown."
One state to the north, in Georgia, Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart realizes there may be no Major League Baseball this year.
"It has definitely crossed my mind," Menhart told the Daily News-Record on Monday from his home near Savannah. "But we have to stay sharp in some capacity."
That approach helped the Nationals win the World Series last October after Menhart became the pitching coach in May after the departure of Derek Lilliquist.
Menhart said he has been in regular contact with Major League pitchers with the Nationals. Nearly all of them are Americans living in this country and he feels most of them have been able to find a place to throw, be it indoors or outdoors.
How long would it take pitchers to get ready if there is a season?
"A minimum of three weeks if they have been doing anything, which I hope they have," Menhart said.
For now, Menhart is walking his dog two times a day in Richmond Hill and listening to guidance from state and local authorities.
Menhart was walking his dog last spring when he got a call from Doug Harris, a former teammate with Garber at JMU. Harris is an assistant general manager with the Nationals and was calling to let Menhart know he was being promoted to Major League pitching coach after several years as a minor league instructor.
Those seem like such simpler, carefree times - less than a year ago. Now we have state and federal leaders out of sync at times in how to handle this crisis.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who has come under fire from some for his leadership, issued a stay-at-home order that started Friday and remains in effect through April 13. The Washington Post reported Monday that Albany, Georgia - 230 miles from Savannah - has been hit especially hard by the pandemic.
Two of Menhart's three children have been staying at his house, along with his wife Bitsy. Their son, Michael, is a Division III sophomore pitcher at LaGrange in Georgia. Their daughter was at Game 5 in Los Angeles last fall when the Nationals beat the Dodgers in the playoffs. That clincher was re-broadcast on Monday by Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) in the absence of no live games.
"This is a difficult situation we are in," Menhart said of the pandemic that has killed thousands.
Menhart pitched in the majors for three teams and was part of the Toronto Blue Jays during the Major League lockout in 1994 when there was no World Series.
The right-hander was coming off Tommy John surgery that year and was not on the active roster as he recovered at his previous home in Georgia.
Garber, who has worked with Menhart in the minors, was drafted out of JMU in the 10th round by the Kansas City Royals in 1988. He reached the Triple-A level as a player and spent 20 years in the Kansas City system as a player, coach, and manager.
He played in the Valley Baseball League with Front Royal for two summers while at JMU - but didn't hear until Monday that the VBL had called off its 2020 season.
"It doesn't matter what level, if you had professional potential you were put in that league," Garber said.
Again, those were less stressful times.
Before spring training ended, Garber was working with Washington prospect Carter Kieboom. Last year the infielder made his MLB debut at shortstop when Turner was hurt. Now the Nationals hope Kieboom can become the regular third baseman after All-Star Anthony Rendon signed a free-agent deal with the Angels.
"He has a great base of infield skills he is using," Garber said of Kieboom. "He is getting used to the reads and reactions at third. I thought he was making great progress. It is going to be a learning curve. It just got cut short."
And so did the rest of the sports world. We can only hope Garber can go back to being the Infield Whisperer very soon and leave behind the spotty cell service at his farm in rural Florida.
