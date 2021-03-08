The top-ranked team in the FCS won’t play this Saturday.
On Monday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced No. 1 James Madison’s home game against William & Mary scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday is postponed due to coronavirus-related protocols within the Dukes’ program.
There is no makeup date yet.
Sources told the Daily News-Record there is no official pause or shutdown for JMU football at this time.
JMU (3-0, 1-0 CAA) won this past weekend in come-from-behind fashion at Elon, and rolled to victories in the previous weeks against non-conference opponents Robert Morris and Morehead State.
The Tribe of William & Mary lost 21-14 on Saturday to Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.