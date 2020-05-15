As a result of COVID-19, a Rockingham County judge postponed the retrial of a Harrisonburg man charged in an August 2018 hit-and-run that seriously injured a James Madison University student.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 28, is charged with felony hit-and-run of Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison. He was set for trial May 28.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Friday, Judge T.J. Wilson said its unclear when jury trials would resume. Right now, he said, it’s not safe.
“Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, where our jury pool would come from, is a hot spot with 1,000 cases and 20 deaths,” Wilson said.
The Supreme Court of Virginia currently has a ban on jury trials, citing that the COVID-19 pandemic is a natural disaster, therefore a defendant doesn’t have a right to a speedy trial.
Ibrahim’s attorney, Aaron Cook, said he believed the state’s order is unconstitutional.
“We believe we’re entitled to have a trial on May 28," Cook told Wilson.
Wilson suggested a possible trial date in October or November, but Cook didn’t agree, saying that’s almost a year after his client’s first trial ended in a mistrial.
Wilson scheduled a hearing for May 22 to schedule a new trial date. Cook also requested to have a bond hearing that day.
On Dec. 13, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen. She has been charged with filing a false police report and is scheduled for trial in Rockingham County General District on June 11.
At the trial, Mashkhal Ibrahim testified that he was the driver, that he crashed into the car and fled the scene. However, he testified that he didn’t know he injured someone.
For a conviction, prosecutors needed to prove he knew or should have known someone was hurt.
In addition to the hit-and-run charge, Ibrahim also faces a probation violation in Montgomery County.
In 2014, he pleaded guilty in connection with a home-invasion robbery.
He was sentenced to 28 years in prison with all but five suspended. He currently faces a probation violation and could be sent back to prison for up to the 23 years suspended.
He’s scheduled to appear in court for the probation violation on June 9.
Ibrahim is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
