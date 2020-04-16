Virginia’s U.S. senators, Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, expressed interest in ensuring clear and accurate information is being circulated about who has COVID-19 during separate interviews this week.
While discussing the impact of the new coronavirus locally and what information is being released about cases in the Central Shenandoah Health District, Kaine and Warner said they would try to work at the state and federal level to keep the public better informed.
Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay and Virginia Department of Health staff have declined to give much information about local COVID-19 patients, citing privacy restrictions.
“I think the greater transparency, the more we’ll be able to then devise the strategies we need to get through the public health emergency,” Kaine said. “Not knowing information raises anxieties.”
When the district, which covers five cities and five counties, announced its first death related to COVID-19, health officials declined to give where patient lived in an area spanning from Rockingham to Bath and Rockbridge counties. On Saturday, the health district announced the Virginia Department of Health was investigating a possible outbreak at a Harrisonburg nursing home, but declined to identify the facility.
On Monday, workers at Accordius Health told the Daily News-Record it was their nursing home under investigation.
Information given out about COVID-19 patients has more to do with state law than the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, otherwise known as HIPPA, according to Denise Bonds, the director of the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
State law requires the districts to not release names, but local health officials have repeatedly declined to give other information, such as workplace, due to the identifying nature of such information.
“The health districts are not just a creature of local governments — they really are a creature of state government,” Kaine said.
On Friday, Thomas Jefferson Health District staff held an online roundtable where it was revealed that African Americans in the district were disproportionately contracting the virus, according to reports in The Daily Progress.
“In our situation, we gave it out in a district level and we had sufficient numbers and that’s not going to identify any individual by saying which race they identify with,” Bonds said about releasing mass demographic information.
She also said enough staffing and bandwidth is necessary to collect and compile the information in the first place.
Kaine said he and other elected officials are meeting today with Gov. Ralph Northam, and he will bring up the topic to make sure relevant information is being shared by health districts with the public.
Warner also said improvements to information sharing can be made at the state level.
“I think we should be giving more guidance on how HIPAA applies in this kind of pandemic,” he said. “And it doesn’t make sense if one health district is providing a different set of information than another health district.”
Workers at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant just outside Timberville have claimed that some of their co-workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and expressed concern that not enough was being done to protect their health.
Meat processing facilities across the country have had to stop production in instances due to workers walking out, claiming employers failed to take their COVID-19 concerns seriously, and mass outbreaks forcing plants to shut down.
Employers are not required to tell their employees that one of their co-workers has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Department of Labor statement from April 7.
“If there’s not a level of an obligation for a company to report an employee that gets sick, then we’re never going to get to the place where we can do the kind of contact tracing that other countries have used to get the virus under control,” Warner said.
State health officials have previously said that when they confirm a COVID-19 case, they trace the person’s contacts, including informing their employers, though the employee’s not identified by name.
Kaine said he did not know what regulatory changes, if any, are in the works for companies for when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
“It makes me want to go to [the Department of Labor staff] and talk to them about it,” he said.
A request filed on Tuesday under Freedom of Information Act to the Department of Labor regarding Harrisonburg and Rockingham workplaces where employees have expressed concerns to OSHA about working conditions related to COVID-19 precautions remained unanswered on Wednesday.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, who represents Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, could not be reached Wednesday.
Kornegay could also not be reached Wednesday.
