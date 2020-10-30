Halloween falling on a Saturday normally would be cause for much celebration, especially if you’re a parent taking your kids trick-or-treating.
But in the midst of a pandemic, nothing is as easy as it seems, and that includes safely handing out candy.
Broadway began the season’s celebration on Thursday with its Hometown Halloweenfest, which featured drive-thru trick-or-treating at Broadway High School. Plenty of other Rockingham County festivities are taking place the rest of the week leading up to, and including, Saturday.
While Harrisonburg and towns in the county do not determine, enforce or coordinate any trick-or-treating activities, the city has put together guidelines for how to candy hunt as safely as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Michael Parks, spokesperson for Harrisonburg.
First, the city is encouraging residents to participate in other activities besides trick-or-treating, such as carving pumpkins, decorating or having a virtual costume party.
But for those insisting on trick-or-treating, the following guidelines have been laid out:
• Plan your route ahead of time — trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods.
• Make certain costumes do not inhibit vision and will not cause tripping or falling.
• Teach children to never enter a person’s home or vehicle.
• Pick a place to meet in case you get separated and write down emergency contacts.
While trick-or-treating:
• Trick-or-treat earlier in the evening to finish before it gets too dark.
• All Halloween trick-or-treaters should have a flashlight or a device that helps motorists see them while walking through neighborhoods on dark roads.
• Children should never trick-or-treat alone and always be accompanied by an adult.
• Only approach homes that are familiar and well-lit both inside and out.
• Walk with your head up and be aware of your surroundings.
• Stay on the sidewalks and out of the streets. Cross only at intersections and designated crosswalks.
• Respect other people and their property.
• Motorists should be alert and watch out for pedestrians near the roadway.
• Report any suspicious individual or criminal activity to an adult or the police.
• After trick-or-treating, adults should examine children’s candy before they eat it.
In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the following to be moderate risk activities:
• Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard). If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
• Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.
• Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.
A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
Per the CDC, do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
In addition, Parks said: “We are asking families to please be mindful of the same tips they use every year for trick-or-treating, with the added importance of following these simple guidelines for celebrating Halloween while staying safe from COVID-19: Stay home if you are sick and especially do not give out candy; wear a cloth mask if you do go out; socially distance and avoid crowded areas; wash your hands often or bring hand sanitizer along; and remember that even if you don’t feel sick, you could be sick so follow these steps or consider if staying home is the right decision for you and your family.”
Additionally, the city’s gathering ordinance is still in place which bans gatherings of more than 50 people and the city will be responding to any calls it receives about people who are not following that ordinance.
