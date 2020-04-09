Harrisonburg broth producer Kerry has confirmed a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 in its workforce, according to a Thursday morning email from Jim Egan, with corporate affairs and communications for the Irish multinational company.
“The company immediately implemented its COVID-19 response plan and continues to prioritize the health and safety of our people, taking the necessary steps and precautions as advised by global and local authorities to contain the COVID-19 virus,” Egan said in the email.
He said the company will not comment further.
The plant was previously operated by Ariake USA Inc., but was bought up by Kerry in early 2019 as part of a $369 million acquisition of both Ariake's Harrisonburg facility and Southeastern Mills North America, a coatings and seasonings producer
