This coming July marks a decade since Erik Kratz made his big-league debut.
“I remember walking in from the bullpen with Ross Ohlendorf, who started the game,” Kratz, the former Eastern Mennonite University standout and ex-member of the Harrisonburg Turks, said. “I remember my first hit, obviously, but I remember my RBI later in the game. There are so many things I remember.”
On that mid-summer Saturday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Kratz tallied two hits, drove in a run and scored another to help the Pirates knock off the Houston Astros.
The catcher has played for eight Major League franchises since – including San Francisco and Tampa Bay last year – and was with the New York Yankees in February and March for spring training when Major League Baseball was forced to put its season on a wait-and-see hiatus due to the coronavirus.
Kratz, who moved he and his family from Harrisonburg to Telford, Pa., last July, said he built a home gym in his basement and has enough space to hit and long toss there in order to stay prepared for if and when MLB decides what its plans are to start the 2020 season.
“The preference would be on the East Coast,” Kratz said. “The Yankees [spring training site] being in Florida, that would be huge.
“But the biggest thing for me – wherever it is – and the one proposal I heard about was having no families show up for the players. I’d be the first one to put the kibosh on that. Obviously, I’m not speaking for everyone, but I think there’d be a lot of guys who are like, ‘Wait a minute.’ A lot of my friends’ wives are pregnant and they’re like, ‘We’re not spending four months apart and missing the birth of our child.’”
Earlier this week, USA Today reported MLB is considering realigning to three divisions with 10 teams per division based on geography to limit travel while allowing teams to play games in their home ballpark even though fans won’t be allowed in.
Over the last month, other reports have surfaced, too.
One, as Kratz eluded to, involves MLB possibly quarantining players, coaches and support staff from all 30 clubs in Arizona and using spring training sites there as well as Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, to play the season out. Another would split up the Cactus and Grapefruit League, so teams can play games at their own spring training facility.
“That kind of stuff I think is Major League Baseball putting feelers out there,” Kratz said, “because they haven’t discussed any specifics with us yet.”
Whatever happens, Kratz said he’d be ready for it.
In 19 spring training at-bats with the Yankees, before the season was put on hold, Kratz was hitting .263 and had three RBIs. He also was preparing to be part of competitive games earlier than he is used to as a member of Team USA, which was slated to play in an Olympic qualifier from March 22-26, but that tournament was canceled.
“With the qualifier again, there was some added excitement to it,” said Kratz, who started seven of eight games for Team USA at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier 12 in Japan last November. That event also was a qualifier, but the U.S. got beat by Mexico.
“But if we get two weeks of spring training and [MLB] tells us a week ahead of time, I’m ready to go,” Kratz said. “I feel like it’s conceited to say it, but I’m in great shape. I feel ready to go for sure and I don’t feel like I’ve lost any preparation.”
Regardless of what team Kratz has played for he’s always been in great shape.
Last year, at 38 years old, Kratz became the first player to catch at least 18 innings and deliver the game-winning RBI in the same game – when he did it for San Francisco in a victory against Colorado last April – since former All-Star Bob Boone did it for the Angels against Seattle on April 13, 1982.
“There’s not many people in the world who I would venture to say can catch an 18-inning game,” Giants six-time All-Star catcher Buster Posey told the Daily News-Record about Kratz before a game at Nationals Park last year.
Kratz said MLB players would need to adjust to having games without fans in the stands, but that he thought it wouldn’t be too difficult. Kratz recalled playing in front of a Florida State League crowd of 18 people, so he and other players who have been part of little-attended Minor League Baseball games could draw from those experiences.
“I’m excited as long as we’re doing it right,” Kratz said. “I don’t think sports need to take a front seat to medical people taking care of their business, so we have to put it in perspective. But if we get it started, it’ll be great and it’ll be awesome.”
He turns 40 next month and could be one of the few players in Major League history to catch a game at that age.
For now, though, Kratz said he plans to keep enjoying the extra time he has with his wife and three children.
“Obviously, this isn’t why you want to have time together,” he said, “but it’s really been a great opportunity for us because we never get time together as a family during this time of year. We have had a ton of family time and we’re not sick of each other yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.