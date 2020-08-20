College basketball coaches are used to their minds racing during the offseason, thinking of ways they can win during the upcoming season. But this summer has led to many contemplating something they have much less control over: If and when their teams will play games at all.
“Unfortunately, I think I probably think about it way too much,” first-year James Madison men’s coach Mark Byington said. “I think I do, and I think any college coach is probably doing the same thing trying to know what will be best.”
It’s still a nerve-racking time for everyone associated with college hoops, five months after COVID-19 caused the abrupt cancelation of the NCAA Tournament last March. In recent weeks, multiple conferences, including the Colonial Athletic Association of which JMU is a member, pushed fall sports back to the spring semester. Many bemoan a lack of a comprehensive plan across sports such as football when a handful of leagues still plan to play this fall.
Yet others, such as the PAC-12, have called off all sports, including basketball, until after Jan. 1. If there is anything coaches agree on, it’s that the NCAA needs to come up with a solid plan for basketball season.
“I was disappointed the PAC-12 made that decision so early to not even try to play college basketball in 2020,” Byington said. “I don’t think we have to think that way in college basketball yet, but I also think we can’t be as naive as maybe the way things happened in football with the thinking this would go away without us doing something.”
The Division I men’s basketball tournament, with its $19.6 billion television deal, more or less funds the entire NCAA. One widely accepted truth is that college sports can’t afford to miss out on March Madness two years in a row.
Some schools, including JMU, have even more on the line for the upcoming season. The Dukes are scheduled to open the new Atlantic Union Bank Center, an 8,500-seat on-campus arena. The state of the art building comes with a $140 million price tag, a cost JMU hoped to at least somewhat offset with increased ticket sales.
The Dukes played extra road games the past few seasons to set up for robust non-conference schedules in 2020-21, including home games against Virginia for both the men’s and women’s programs.
During a press conference on Aug. 10 after JMU announced it was suspending fall sports, Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne said he hoped basketball season could go on as scheduled and his staff hadn’t yet had extensive discussions of alternate plans.
But in the ensuing days there was more talk nationwide, including from NCAA officials, about potential schedule changes and even possibly planning to play games in so-called “bubbles.”
On Tuesday, JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner responded to a request to follow up on Bourne’s earlier comments.
“There is on-going dialogue about competition start dates and other discussions impacting competition for both basketball programs,” Warner said. “But nothing substantially new to share since last week’s (media) availability.”
Dan Gavitt, who recently transitioned from an executive position with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, to the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball released a statement last week suggesting the NCAA would announce a plan for men’s and women’s college basketball in mid-September.
“As we prepare for the 2020-21 college basketball season we have exercised patience and discipline in monitoring the effects of COVID-19 and making decisions regarding the season,” Gavitt’s statement read in part. “We have learned a great deal over the course of the summer, and with health and safety being our priority, we have developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date.”
Certain factors could make solving issues related to basketball easier than they have been in football. For one, the NCAA has more control over the sport, hosting the NCAA Tournament which includes representatives from every Division I conference.
While the NCAA puts on a Division I football championship at the FCS level, the governing body actually has very little influence of the FBS College Football Playoff, which led to conferences such as the ACC, SEC and Big 12 to push toward a fall schedule with bowl games and the four-team playoff in the winter, while the Big Ten and PAC-12 said no.
Gavitt’s transition to an NCAA leadership position has also further strengthened the relationship between the NCAA and NABC, bridging a gap between the coaches of the sport, the individual conferences and the NCAA at large.
“There are new developments with treatments and remedies and vaccines,” Northeastern coach Bill Coen, who sits on the board of directors for the NABC, said. “So I think patience is the best approach, and try to remain nimble and creative. From the NABC standpoint we put out a bunch of principles that we want to guide our decision making, No. 1 in that is the health and safety of everyone involved. Nationally you have the men’s basketball oversight committee and Dan Gavitt as a vice president of the NCAA very, very active in terms of building things out.”
Locally, coaches just want to see a proactive approach to making sure college basketball season can be played.
“I hope that somebody is doing some thinking about how we can do it, as opposed to just thinking about all the negative stuff,” JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s really easy to do that. It’s really easy to just think about the negatives versus how can we possibly do this.”
