Listen for the hum of sidewalks once again becoming acquainted with pattering footsteps and doors jingling with glee, welcoming in guests. In sync with the world’s precarious curiosity, downtown Harrisonburg is alive, but the community is no stranger to regrowth.
For the past two decades, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has furiously pumped ingenuity and resources into the city to promote a strong economy and vibrant culture. Amid the financial and social threats of the pandemic, Harrisonburg leaders agree that no virus can thwart the community’s resilient spirit.
“It’s so daunting and so emotionally challenging that we just keep reminding each other that this is temporary. Remember, this is a temporary condition. There will be a vaccine. We’ll get this behind us,” said Andy Perrine, a longtime HDR volunteer. “We’re just pressing pause, and play will be pressed again soon.”
Perrine has “been along for the whole ride” of downtown Harrisonburg’s revitalization, working with humanities group Citizens for Downtown predating HDR before becoming a founding member of HDR and serving as president for 10 years. At the start of the century, Perrine said, HDR’s focus was on bringing entertainment, businesses and aesthetic appeal to downtown as a draw for locals and tourists.
Over the last decade, HDR has used methodology from the National Main Street Center to develop the city and was awarded for its transformations in 2014 with both the Great American Main Street Award and adopting the designation of Virginia’s first Downtown Culinary District.
HDR’s recipe for success included increased housing, incentives to small businesses and incentives from historic tax credits, plus reaping a reputation for the expanding culinary and recreation scene.
In the early weeks of March, downtown pulsated with energy from locals and college students, but COVID-19 brought in-person business to a screeching halt. Since the shutdown, Sabor A Mexico and Rocktown Hot Yoga have closed. In its official closing statement, Rocktown Hot Yoga cited the pandemic as a direct cause of its decision to permanently close its doors.
Following the news of Court Square Theater going on a yearlong hiatus, the city sits under a foreboding cloud of what fate may await other businesses now in the purgatory of the governor’s Phase 2 reopening plan and predictions of a second contagion wave.
“There’s still plenty of work to be done. Getting through the pandemic is an even bigger challenge than the Great Recession in ‘09 and ‘10,” Perrine said.
Court Square Theater is one of the early relics of downtown revitalization efforts. In 1998, owners preserved and repurposed The Rockingham Motor Co. building into a place for performing arts and dining. Last month, the theater announced it was shutting its doors for a year to assess how it can evolve to better serve the community after being excluded from City Council’s 2020 budget.
Arts Council of the Valley, which oversees the theater, created a task force with arts council board and community members that will begin strategizing this summer. Jenny Burden, executive director of the arts council, said the theater’s temporary closure is painful, but she is optimistic the task force will devise a means of streamlining efforts to restore and repurpose CST as a foundation of the community by 2021.
“We’re looking at it positively. We’re taking an unanticipated break because of the pandemic, but we’re turning this into lemonade in that we hope we can come out stronger with all new programming and a way to sustain it,” Burden said. “We haven’t given up on it. … The world is our oyster right now. We can do anything with that theater and the performing arts. Whatever the community wants is what we want to give them.”
Performing arts is a draw for tourism and a hub of entertainment for locals, but it also is a source of capital. Burden said for every dollar spent on a performing arts ticket, an additional $5 to $7 indirectly benefits the local economy via lodging, dining and design.
According to The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis 2017 report, arts and cultural production accounted for 3.5% of Virginia’s economy ($17.9 billion) and contributed 123,395 jobs — making arts and cultural production the third-highest value-adding industry in the state after retail and construction.
Andrea Dono, HDR executive director, describes downtown as the community’s living room, where everyone can gather and converse in the heart of Harrisonburg, and she echoed Burden’s optimism for the future of CST.
“This has been an impetus for them to take a year to restructure, reorganize and reimagine the space for live performances. I personally am going to miss the movies there, but this is a transition point for them. I don’t see it as a closure. I just see it as a restructuring, and I see it as something that’s going to emerge more positive for the arts,” Dono said.
Over the past months, HDR has created several resources to educate and support business owners. Bricks & Clicks, a small business recovery program promoting shops to develop digital marketing or physical modifications through training and grants, is the latest initiative.
After over 18 years of work, downtown is trimmed with pastel storefront entryways fitted with blooming flowerbeds and intricate murals beckoning traffic to explore retailers. Dono said aesthetics and event planning have served the community greatly but the program is ready to move on to big-picture initiatives.
City government and HDR are also working to go through the downtown master planning process, but hiring a consulting team was postponed due to the pandemic. Before the pandemic, HDR had plans to develop an urban park and for beautification projects on Water Street to intersect with alleyway projects completed last year. All of those plans have been put on hold since March as initiatives oriented to provide aid to businesses weathering the brunt of the pandemic have taken priority.
Eddie Bumbaugh served as the first executive director of HDR from 2003 through 2016 and continues to work on how Harrisonburg can improve through the HDR advisory board. He said in the early days of revitalization, many residents supported but lacked confidence in HDR’s vision to bring about a thriving city center. Fast-forward two decades, and Bumbaugh said people may feel defeated and deflated once again, but as long as there is some hope, there is work that can be done.
“Reopening won’t immediately bring back the base of support that had been built over the years. … It will take months and years to return to the vibrancy that we had before the pandemic,” he said. “There are always changes, new initiatives, maintenance, changing circumstances to address. … I foresee Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and downtown revitalization as being ongoing looking forward.”
Downtown may no longer be riddled with cracked sidewalks and empty storefronts, but the level of community pride and diversity have also taken leaps and bounds. City Councilman Chris Jones joined HDR’s board in 2015 and has alternated between serving as a council and citizen representative. Reflecting on downtown’s past of disco fever at Beyond, he said he is proud of the shift in recent years that prioritizes inclusivity, accessibility and family-friendliness through events like the Harrisonburg International Festival, prayer walks and Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival.
“It’s definitely become a lot more inclusive, and not just from a diverse standpoint, but just the types of people who are coming — business professionals, your families,” Jones said. “When you’ve got events like prayer walk and prayer events happening downtown versus at a church or at a temple or at a mosque, I think that speaks volumes.”
Having taken on the role of HDR president in January while doubling as the owner of The Frame Factory & Gallery, Dana Harshberger has seen first-hand how the pandemic has weighed on downtown retailers.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being on pause. I think what Andrea was saying about Court Square Theater kind of using this time to figure out the best way forward, I think a lot of businesses are doing that,” Harshberger said. “It’s definitely been, I don’t want to say an uphill learning curve, but it’s definitely a hard pivot to navigate as a business owner.”
Defying the closures and shutdown, two downtown businesses have powered through the pandemic: Merge Coffee, which opened a second location on North Main Street, and Magpie Diner, which is filling the former Big L Tire Lot. Jones said bringing more black-owned businesses and replacing vacant lots in the north end with local eateries has taken over five years of work.
“I’m really excited to see there are going to be more places to live, work and play on the north end of downtown. To see that happening during the pandemic … is just really, really phenomenal,” Jones said.
Dono agreed that in times of hardship, it is important to look at what success and progress has been made and remember that the community will survive this.
“We have plenty of challenges, but I think we just work within that and do the best we can and it’s been working. We still have a way to go. We’re not stopping,” Dono said. “We hit a speed bump, but we didn’t hit a road closure here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.