After weeks of lounging in sweatpants, Makenna Stergion stepped into a formal gown and delicately blended her stage makeup before standing in front of the ring light, crowning her figure in a ray of warm light. Last year, thousands of eyes were set on her as she sang but now there was only a blank wall behind her and the camera before her.
Last night, Stergion was one of four James Madison University students who competed in the semifinals of the third annual vocal competition NextGen: The Voices of Tomorrow.
Stergion said she felt more secure in her performance this year with the ability to record herself on her own time, but missed the luxurious feeling of performing next to a full jazz band for an arena full of listeners.
“It was a big fancy ordeal, like I felt so cool and I was so grateful for the experience because it was definitely something I had never really experienced before. This year, it's just as amazing but in a new way because I think it's so important to support the arts and so many theaters are shut down right now,” Stergion said.
Friday night, 20 contestants were eliminated in the first round and 10 performers remain. The winner will receive the opportunity to be featured in an upcoming American Pops Orchestra (APO) show during the 2020-21 season and cash prizes are awarded to the runners-up.
APO is a contemporary ensemble that works to offer a different perspective of the “Great American Songbook” by priding itself on its diverse cast and modern renditions of classical music. The musical group has performed at renowned theaters such as the Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center and Smithsonian in the past.
Auditions to participate began at the start of the year across 14 universities along the East Coast. Of the 30 semifinalists chosen to participate, four were JMU students: musical theatre juniors Al Gravina and Rosie Staudt and sophomore Stergion as well as sophomore voice student Shannon Tierney Flack. Last year, Staudt and Stergion were both semifinalists in the competition.
Jacob Brent, musical theatre coordinator at JMU, instructs Gravina, Staudt and Stergion when classes are in session. He said he was proud of the students for both their talents earning them recognition in the spotlight and their constant drive to take life by the reins at any opportunity that comes their way.
“These three in particular are very driven and they're go-getters,” he said. “I'm just proud of them, and I hope they do well for themselves and walk off the stage ... proud of their work and the time they put into polishing these songs. And, that they do their performance and it's something they can be proud of. If that happens, then they've won, and if anything comes on top of that, then it's just icing on the cake.”
In front of his bare apartment wall with a string of lights as the only distraction from his performance, Gravina, a tenor, sang “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra for his first time competing in the NextGen show and said he would not change a thing about his video submission.
“I did take a million takes because that was the one tricky thing about being home and recording it is you get to watch yourself do what you just did, and we all are our own worst critic,” Gravina said. “That was super helpful for me because I got to watch myself. If I really didn’t like something, I could go back, fix it and make it the best that I could. So, I think what I gave was truly the best that I could.”
Gravina was originally selected from auditions as an alternate and was able to compete in the semifinals after another selected student had to drop out.
Stergion, a mezzo-soprano, performed “I’ll Be Seeing You” and plans to sing "You're No Good" if she makes it to the next round. She said her musical theater background offered an advantage in presenting the music in a tangible way listeners could feel instead of simply hear.
“Musical theater as a major profession, we can't just be good at one thing, we have to be well-rounded in singing, acting and dancing,” she said. “Some people would just focus on the singing since it's a singing competition, but I think the audience appreciates when you act with the song and it moves you because I think you can tell when a person is singing and they love what they're doing and they’re telling a story rather than just saying words.”
Originally, the semi-finale was scheduled to take place in Washington in March, but the on-site competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 restricting travel capacities.
During a quiet world, busy with worries from the pandemic outside, Gravina said he was glad to contribute to a night of smooth jazz and hopes people tune in to appreciate the arts.
“It’s been a process where I can actually create something in a time where it’s kind of hard to do that or to feel artistically pleased with yourself,” he said. “I know it’s a competition but to me it just seems like a really great way — especially now it’s virtual and you can register for free and so many people can see it — it’s just a way for people to just sit down for an hour and try to forget about what's happening right now and try to enjoy some really nice music.”
Winner are determined by votes from a panel of judges and audience members, and the announcement is streaming live tonight at 8 p.m. Registration to stream the event is free and available on Eventbrite for free with a suggested donation of $25 for adults and $15 for students.
