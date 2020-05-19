Olivia Kasidiaris, 20, played singles tennis a safe distance from her opponent on a recent afternoon at the Eastover courts.
Spotswood graduate Adam Dofflemyer, 21, normally a college baseball pitcher at Lynchburg, got in some golf at Lakeview Golf Club.
And Joshua Lyons, 26, who works in marketing and communications at Eastern Mennonite University, had no problem maintaining social distance as he ran every street in the city of Harrisonburg this spring.
Athletes from all various levels — from play-for-fun recreational types to elementary students to current college athletes — have spent the past two months trying to not only keep in shape but keep an edge. Either that or boredom drove them to try some unusual training methods.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which slammed the door shut on sports across the country in the middle of March, has especially tested the patience of 20-something athletes who have grown up with their ear closely attached to their phone. And the shutdown has actually aided their development in some sports.
“I always wanted to have a respectable [golf] game. I have not hit in a long time, especially being busy with school,” said Dofflemyer, who didn’t play golf in high school.
He had the perfect social distance partner in Andre Swartzentruber — his brother-in-law and the current golf coach at EMU.
Kasidiaris played tennis in high school at Harrisonburg but stopped as a student at James Madison University.
“It is a great way to have fun and exercise and keep social distancing. Today was a perfect opportunity,” Kasidiaris said after playing about two hours of tennis Friday afternoon.
Since the pandemic hit, the rising JMU junior has played tennis three or four times with her parents — both of whom play for fun. Off the court, they have tried to follow guidelines put in place by local and state authorities.
“My family has been really good about social distancing,” said Kasidiaris, who is studying media art and design at JMU.
Lyons, a JMU graduate, took social distancing to an extreme level this spring while keeping in top physical shape.
A former cross country runner at Madison High, Lyons graduated from JMU with a degree in computer science in 2012.
“During college, I stopped running altogether and focused on section hiking the Appalachian Trail,” Lyons said.
He began a job at EMU and co-workers Lauren Jefferson and Jim Smucker introduced him to taking part in ultramarathons. Lyons did his first 10K July 2018, a half marathon that September and a road marathon in November 2018.
As the year began, Lyons set a few running goals that would have required travel outside of the area.
Then came COVID-19. So Lyons worked on a plan to run all of the streets in Harrisonburg.
“Believe it or not, the hardest challenge wasn’t the actual running, it was the logistics of the project and trying to plan the most efficient route,” said Lyons, a front-end web developer and analyst at EMU. “In the back of your mind you know every time you double back on a road you’ve already run, you’re only adding additional miles to the project.
“I think I did a decent job of this, but I likely still ran 15 [to] 20 percent of all streets twice,” he said. “Planning each day’s run reminded me of those puzzles where you put down your pencil at one point and try to hit every path exactly once and make it back to where you started. Easier said than done.”
For eight years, Lyons has lived in Harrisonburg after moving from Madison. He has seen the city in a new way while running its streets for 20 days.
“The main thing I’ve noticed is how, even through the COVID-19 quarantine and this adversity, people are still enjoying life. Doing these runs during this moment in time has allowed me to get a glimpse of people’s lives,” he said. “After encountering dozens of these stories, I’m convinced that when things get tough, families come together.”
Young athletes are also training in isolation within a team concept.
A local girls basketball team with East Rockingham Sports Club, made up of 10 rising seventh-graders, has been competing virtually the past few weeks.
“They put up 50 shots from different spots on the court,” said Kirby Dean, a former basketball coach at Waynesboro High School and EMU.
The girls get two points for each shot made and are able to post their video online and see how their AAU teammates are faring.
Dean, the director of parks and recreation for Rockingham County, has a daughter on the team that he helps to coach. He said she has been motivated to improve her shot during the pandemic.
Dana Fisher also has a daughter who is part of the same basketball team that can no longer meet in person.
“She gets out there [on a home hoop] as often as she can,” Fisher said Monday. “She is out there shooting and trying to keep sharp and keep in shape; it is several days a week” that she puts up 50 shots.
The local athletes have been joined around the country and world in isolated training that has shown up on social media:
• A minor league player for the Baltimore Orioles showed himself pitching and hitting a baseball, then doing a Tiger Woods-imitation celebration after “sinking” a putt in a wooded area that was a far cry from a pristine and level green found on real golf courses.
• Many U.S. college teams have put together online passing drills as a ball of some kind travels from one screen to the next.
• Ben McDonald, a former Major League pitcher, posted a video last weekend of long tossing with a minor league prospect in the Cincinnati system.
A Reuters photo last week showed Ricardo Perez, 16, a youth karate champion, training on a rooftop in Caracas, Venezuela.
• A pair of women tennis players hit some impressive volleys from their respective rooftops in Italy, with a narrow street a few stories below.
In tennis closer to home, Kasidiaris said she would not hesitate to play with someone outside of her family — since the sport is a perfect social-distancing activity.
Dofflemyer, a Lynchburg junior, has also been able to throw a baseball a few times a week at fields in Grottoes and Montezuma. One of his training partners is Brenan Hanifee, a Turner Ashby graduate who is a pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles’ minor league system.
For now, Dofflemyer finds the driving range a perfect place to work on his golf game while keeping social distance.
“It does not take up three hours of your day,” he said, noting the time it sometimes takes to play 18 holes. “I never had the [time for] consistent practice.”
Now he does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.