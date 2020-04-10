The Harrisonburg-Rockingham COVID-19 Business Support Taskforce announced Friday that it has awarded 25 small business grants.
The taskforce was formed last month to coordinate resources for businesses in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and had awarded a total of $65,000 thanks to donations from F&M Bank, Wells Fargo and Atlantic Union Bank.
Since the taskforce formed, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Small Business Resiliency Grant program received 100 applications seeking over $400,000 in assistance, according to a press release. Grant recipients received between $1,500-$5,000 and represent businesses ranging from restaurants to light manufacturing.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.