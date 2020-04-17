When it was announced that local college and university students would not be returning to campuses for the remainder of the spring semester, it left open the question of when graduation would be held.
Graduation is a moment that students think about and look forward to, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer, there is no safe way to have a commencement ceremony at this time.
So what are colleges and universities planning for students? James Madison University announced this week that it will tentatively plan for an in-person graduation the weekend of Aug. 7-8, and will have a virtual graduation the weekend of May 8-10, at which time students will be considered graduates of JMU.
Other colleges and universities are looking at fall to host their ceremonies.
Bridgewater College is still working out details, but is planning to hold a graduation ceremony for May 2020 graduates during homecoming weekend, Oct. 23–25, according to Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president of marketing and communications.
Eastern Mennonite University is also looking at its homecoming weekend for hosting graduation.
It was announced earlier this month that the 2020 commencement will be held in the fall, ideally during homecoming and family weekend, Oct. 17-18. EMU is asking students to reserve these dates.
"We think this is the wisest and most acceptable course of action given the projections of the pandemic’s spread in the next several months and after extensive consultation with students," the university's website says.
Blue Ridge Community College is surveying students to see what they would prefer in terms of graduation but hope to have more details soon, said Bridget Baylor, director of public relations.
