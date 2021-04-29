Virginia’s public colleges and universities have the authority to require their students to have COVID-19 vaccines, Attorney General Mark Herring said Monday.
In an official opinion, Herring said colleges “may condition in-person attendance on receipt of an approved COVID-19 vaccine during this time of pandemic.”
At least one area college has announced that it will require students to be vaccinated before the fall 2021 semester.
According to Lauren Jefferson, director of communications for Eastern Mennonite University, the school announced Monday that it “highly recommend[s] that all students be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 upon entry to campus in the fall. Notification of status will be required though EMU Health Services prior to the start of the fall 2021 semester. Some services and activities may be unavailable to unvaccinated students.”
The higher EMU’s percentage of immunized students, faculty and staff, the more likely it can begin to reduce on-campus precautions, Jefferson said. As EMU plans for the fall semester, officials plan to continue following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.
Other area colleges and universities are still weighing their options.
According to Mary-Hope Vass, spokesperson for James Madison University, JMU is reviewing Herring’s opinion to determine its impact the school’s potential next steps.
Any decisions with respect to vaccine requirements will be communicated to the JMU community, Vass said. In the meantime, Vass said, the university strongly encourages all members of its community to get vaccinated.
JMU keeps immunization records for all students and is updating its system to include numbers of COVID-19 vaccines, she said.
Bridgewater College is likewise weighing options going forward, said Jessica Luck, editor and director of media relations for the college.
“We will be sharing information on our policy regarding COVID vaccines later this month,” Luck said.
Blue Ridge Community College has been almost entirely remote since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country in mid-March of last year. With the exception of some programs that require in-person education to complete certification and other requirements, students have been learning online for more than a year.
The Virginia Community College System and its 23 community colleges, including Blue Ridge Community College, will not require students to be vaccinated for the fall semester, said Bridget Baylor, director of public relations.
