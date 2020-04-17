Last year, when Elks Lodge 450 in Harrisonburg learned that Massanutten Technical Center needed safety glasses for students, the club worked to secure the funds necessary to donate them to the school.
Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world, the need for personal protective equipment is greater than ever. People, businesses and organizations all over the country have been stepping up to answer the call for face masks, safety glasses, face shields, gowns, gloves and more.
Upon hearing of the Elks' contribution of safety glasses to MTC a year ago, an employee of Sentara RMH Medical Center reached out to a member of the Elks Lodge to ask how to order glasses as well, said Page Sencindiver, a member of Elks Lodge 450.
Although willing to pay for the safety glasses, the Elks Lodge told Sentara RMH that the club would likely be able to purchase the glasses for the hospital, as soon as funding could be secured at the national level.
While such funding, referred to as gratitude grants, is often available in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000, it can often take time to get approved.
But given the great need and the challenging times, the funding was approved almost immediately for Elks Lodge 450 and lodges all over the state, Sencindiver said.
"I've been a member of the Elks Lodge for 57 years, and I've never seen anything like it," he said.
In just 10 days, 9,500 pairs of safety glasses have been delivered to hospitals, fire departments and clinics across the state. Elks Lodge 450 delivered 800 pairs to Sentara RMH and the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Department.
Sencindiver anticipates that when all is said and done, 15,000 pairs of safety glasses will be delivered in total across the state, representing a retail value of $50,000.
Sencindiver said he wants to get the word out because there are still glasses to give out and he wants to make sure they go to the organizations that need them the most.
"It makes us feel good to do this and it takes such little effort," he said.
