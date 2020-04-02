At the beginning of the year, it’s hard not to pass by a Girl Scout troop selling those beloved Girl Scout Cookies. Bright red, green, yellow and purple boxes line up on tables waiting to be taken home and enjoyed.
It’s the season of Thin Mints versus Samoas, and maybe the occasional Tagalongs, but 2020 shaped up to be a season for innovation and creativity as COVID-19 pushed storefront sales to the curb.
Janice Mitchell and Wendy Rodes are troop leaders for the Harrisonburg Girl Scout Troop No. 368, where six members are taking in their final year of being a cadette before moving up to becoming a senior or ambassador.
As cadettes, Emma Mitchell and Morgan Rodes can be recognized as the friendly smile greeting people under the Girl Scout tent to sell cookies from mid-January to the end of March. With stay-at-home initiatives in place, Emma Mitchell and Morgan Rodes, along with other troop members, have transitioned their campaign virtually.
“Due to COVID-19, we have gone to a completely different mode of selling and delivering cookies,” Wendy Rodes said. “We have used social media methods to sell cookies. We then become creative in delivering cookies.”
Wendy Rodes said troop members have dropped off cookies at a buyer’s front door or had a buyer pick up cookies at a Girl Scout’s door.
While the transition to online cookie sales came with its challenges, Wendy Rodes said she is hopeful Troop No. 368 will sell close to 2,600 boxes of cookies — an increase from the 2,368 boxes it sold in 2019.
“We currently have around 200 boxes of cookies left in our inventory,” Wendy Rodes said.
Since the effects of COVID-19 didn’t settle in till mid-March, Wendy Rodes said most of the girls in the troop were already finished with their personal selling goals prior to new guidelines being set by the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council.
But in the last two weeks, sales have remained steady as the troop received several orders from people seeking to donate boxes of cookies to those continuing to work during the pandemic.
“We have also had customers offer donations for the essential hospital workers whom are working tirelessly to help out everyone,” Wendy Rodes said. “Two of the girls dropped off 120 boxes last week with a [Sentara RMH Medical Center] representative who will take them to the hospital for distribution.”
While selling Girl Scout Cookies is one of the most known activities Girl Scouts partake in, there are also meetings and other lessons that have to transition to being completed online.
“Obviously, the cessation of all cookie sales were a big challenge in regards to supporting the girls to meet their personal sales goals, but the human factor is a big challenge,” Wendy Rodes said. “They miss interacting with each other. Our girls have been Girl Scout sisters since they were kindergartners. Now, they are eighth-graders.”
Wendy Rodes said her troop is a “tight-knit” group and to keep in contact with one another, they have been holding meetings through Zoom.
“They still get to talk and laugh with one another, but it’s not the same,” Wendy Rodes said. “As leaders, it’s good for us to see and laugh with them, as we miss being with them.”
During a time of uncertainty for many across the commonwealth and nation, Wendy Rodes said it was important for Girl Scout troops to remember the Girl Scout Law that acts as a guide to everyday living.
“The Girl Scout Promise and Law can be implemented in many ways for each individual girl, so it is important in times of crises to remind girls to remember both of them,” Wendy Rodes said.
Whether it be setting an example by following guidelines set by Gov. Ralph Northam and President Donald Trump or by washing their hands and staying inside, Wendy Rodes said members can be courageous and strong by supporting authority figures in their own way.
For those looking to stock up on Girl Scout cookies, the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council has extended the cookie program to April 30. Girl Scouts of the USA also announced consumer orders and cookie donations can be made online through its website.
“If anyone is willing to sponsor a box or a case [of 12 boxes], we will gladly make the needed arrangements to get the donations to the hospital or to local first responders,” Wendy Rodes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.