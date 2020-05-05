When Lauren Mullen, a laboratory director and instructor at James Madison University, was notified she would be working from home until further notice, she began looking into ways to give back to her community.
With her experience as a nurse, Mullen applied to be a temporary RN at Sentara RMH Medical Center, along with seven other nurses.
“That was going to be my way to contribute,” she said. “I’m a nurse, so I like to take care of people. So, for me it was a natural thing to do.”
Later in the hiring process, however, the positions were no longer needed and Mullen was forced to reconsider how she would be able to take care of people in need. Then she stumbled across Harrisonburg Against Corona — a branch of Students Against Corona, which brings together volunteers to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local group was formed by Matt Staley, of Harrisonburg, who during a search online found the area was lacking a resource to connect those in need of help, such as grocery shopping or walking their pets, with those able to do so.
“As the coronavirus has swept across our nation, a lot of us have tried to self-isolate and do what we can to help slow the spread and even though this helps a lot, unfortunately there are so many people in our community who need help — the elderly, the immunocompromised, people who lost their jobs to the virus or people who just have pressing needs in general,” Staley said.
Staley discovered the international group Students Against Corona, which was started by students at Oxford University who were looking to flatten the curve, along with taking concrete actions to lighten the burden of those most affected by the coronavirus.
To bring Students Against Corona’s mission locally, Staley founded Harrisonburg Against Corona in April.
“The purpose of Harrisonburg Against Corona is to find ways to help these people without further contributing to the spread of COVID-19,” Staley said. “But to do this we need volunteers. We need you.”
Since forming, the Harrisonburg group has gained more than 30 volunteers, including Mullen, who was able to provide assistance to someone who lived two buildings away from where she resides.
“It has kind of been fun though,” Mullen said. “We shop similarly, so there are things I have been able to learn.”
And while Mullen is so far the only volunteer who has been able to help someone else during this time of need, Mullen is worried there are people who need help and are not asking for it.
“There are a lot of people out there who need help but don’t want to ask for help,” she said. “If you are a person who is elderly or have other conditions, going out in public is not a good idea. We live in a semi-rural community and I’m sure there are some people who can’t get out.”
Mullen said those who ask for assistance are able to maintain their privacy as only Staley, who pairs a volunteer to those in need, and the volunteer share each other’s contact information.
“Utilize it … we don’t know how long this will go on,” Mullen said.
To help spread the word about Harrisonburg Against Corona, Staley has been handing out flyers in neighborhoods surrounding the downtown area to notify residents of the volunteer service. Staley has also created a Facebook group for Harrisonburg Against Corona to share more information with members.
“If you are willing during this time of crisis to get groceries for your neighbor, run to the pharmacy for them, to walk their dog, to just call someone who needs someone to talk to ... if you are willing to step up and do any of these things, then please go to harrisonburgagainstcorona.com and sign up,” Staley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.