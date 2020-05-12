The Comite Salvadoreno Paisanos Unidos (COSPU) is raising money for immigrants who did not receive the $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government, according to Cindy Fuentes, a member of the organization.
COSPU will start distributing the funds to 25 families who didn’t get the check beginning on Friday, she said. By Tuesday afternoon, the group had raised over $7,000.
Fuentes said some of the reasons families did not receive the check include their residency status under work visas or that they are undocumented.
“I’m reaching out to the families to see what needs they have, whether it’s rent or utilities or food or assistance with medication,” Fuentes said.
She said the families are most in need of the money for rent and medication.
— Staff Reports
