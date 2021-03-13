The challenges at the Rockingham County Jail started weeks before an outbreak of COVID-19 cases forced a shutdown inside the facility, with many obstacles directly related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Middle River Regional Jail.
On Nov. 17, Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent Jeff Newton announced a number of officers tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed and, as a precaution, the jail was placed on lockdown.
Two weeks later, the Verona facility that houses inmates from the cities of Waynesboro, Harrisonburg and Staunton along with Rockingham and Augusta counties, announced 213 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 47 employees.
The lockdown’s ripple effect reached the Rockingham County Jail.
According to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, before the MRRJ lockdown, an average of five to 10 inmates per week were transferred from the county jail to Verona.
The last transfer took place Nov. 17.
With inmates at the county jail staying put, Hutcheson said overcrowding has become an issue.
“Middle River Regional Jail has not taken any inmates from here since their lockdown,” he said.
On Nov. 17, Hutcheson said there were 283 inmates at the county jail and 232 inmates at MRRJ that Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were responsible for. When the county jail’s outbreak hit, the inmate population increased to 350 with 227 county and city inmates at MRRJ.
As of Thursday, there were 330 inmates at the county jail. The jail’s operating capacity is 312 inmates.
Although no inmates have been transferred to MRRJ since its lockdown, Hutcheson said some have been released early.
“There have been dozens released since our outbreak,” he said.
Inmates released were either charged with nonviolent crimes, had good behavior or were 30-60 days away from being discharged. Hutcheson continued to submit a list of inmates for release to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, but has no say if the inmate will be approved.
As the county jail continued its lockdown, Hutcheson said he is working to get inmates registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they want it.
“We will encourage inmates to get it, but we won’t force them,” he said.
Hutcheson said once the jail is able to receive the vaccine, it will be administered as soon as possible.
“Whenever they tell us, we will be ready to move forward,” he said.
More than half of the jail’s employees have received the full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Hutcheson said.
