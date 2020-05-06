Anna Hudick, owner of Inside My Locket jewelry, couldn’t help but feel she needed to give back to her community while watching how COVID-19 was effecting hundreds of people on her local news station.
“It was just so overwhelming,” she said.
She watched as dozens of people started doing their part by making face masks, but Hudick couldn’t sew, so she turned to the things she knew how to do -- make custom jewelry.
In early March, Hudick thought about ways she could use her jewelry company to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic and came up with the Hearts for Heroes campaign.
With a collection of three handmade bracelets and custom-made stationary cards, Hudick’s Hearts for Heroes campaign honors health care workers, while also supporting World Central Kitchen -- a nonprofit organization that has served more than 5 million meals to families in need.
“For each piece sold, we’ll give 100% of the profits to World Central Kitchen in honor of an essential health care worker of the purchaser’s choosing, or any friend or family member they may want to honor with their donation,” Hudick said. “We’ll also send a note to the health care worker being honored, on our custom Hearts for Heroes stationary, letting them know about the donation just made in their honor.”
Hudick said the reason she choose to help World Central Kitchen was due to its mission of delivering fresh, individually wrapped meals to seniors in isolation, front-line health care workers and families in need.
The nonprofit also is working with small independent restaurants to make meals for those in need while keeping staff employed.
“They are trying to help the economy and feed families, seniors and health care workers,” Hudick said. “I thought they were a really good fit, and they work across the nation.”
To donate bracelet proceeds to World Central Kitchen, Hudick had to create the bracelets to be featured in the campaign.
“The bracelet came about with the connection of when you make a link, once it gets soldered together, it’s stuck together and very strong,” Hudick said.
The links form the chain of the bracelet, symbolizing the strength of the community.
While still working full time for James Madison University as a mechanical engineer, she spent her weekends creating the rosarita, mother of pearl and turquoise bracelets to be sold as part of the collection. Hudick said she has close to 30 bracelets ready to be sold, but can order more materials if need be.
When the limited edition collection will end remains unclear as Hudick said she did not have an end date set due to being unaware of when COVID-19 will end.
Being able to help her community in a way she knows how was something Hudick said she felt good about.
“I’ve finally found a way to give back,” she said. “I could make a personal donation, but if I could gather the community...it really is a good feeling to be able to help.”
Bracelets can be purchased on the Inside My Locket website and retail for $195. Stationary cards can be purchased for $4.
