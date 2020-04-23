The General Assembly approved on Wednesday all of Gov. Ralph Northam's budget amendments related to education. Due to less funding through sales tax and other sources amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers had to adjust the budget, which means less money across the board for schools.
While area school divisions are awaiting final numbers from the Department of Education, preliminary figures are being shared.
For Rockingham County Public Schools, the amendments will impact the school division in a number of ways. Many of the amendments call for cutting funds for certain programs and positions. They are not removed from the budget in case the funding picture is not as bad as predicted, said Superintendent Oskar Schiekl, although that seems likely.
RCPS was originally slated to receive an additional $4 million from the state. However, it will lose at least $1.5 million for programs originally proposed, school counselor ratio adjustments, employee compensation supplements, and money for at-risk students.
Once the state finalizes its number for loss in sales tax later next month, the school division will have a real sense of the impact of loss of state funding.
At the local level, the Board of Supervisors presented a figure that will keep funding the same as it was last year.
Overall, the proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21, pre-COVID-19, was going to be $3.56 million more than the 2019-2020 budget. With the loss of funding it will be $3.375 million less than the original projections.
"It pretty much means that our spending has to remain even from last year," Scheikl said. This will likely eliminate the 2% raise approved for employees, as well as the $860,000 allocated for classified employees, such as bus drivers, to adjust pay to keep RCPS competitive with surrounding school divisions.
The school division will see some stimulus money from the federal level, however, which will allow for some additional growth, likely in the form of mental health resources for students.
How much each school division receives in stimulus money depends on Title I funding. Based on this RCPS can expect $1.2 million in additional funding from the federal level.
This money does not have to be used in one fiscal year. It can be used over the next two.
Scheikl said the division is looking to create a program called "Successful Beginnings" for young students who may not be ready for the classroom setting and need more support.
"We can provide that as well as additional mental health assistants," Scheikl said. Mental health resources is one area that the U.S. Department of Education is asking school divisions to consider spending stimulus money on.
"Mental health is going to be such a huge part ... when students get back," Scheikl said.
RCPS central office staff are working on a presentation of what can be cut or kept based on these new funding numbers from the state. The presentation could be ready as early as Monday's School Board meeting.
Tracy Shaver, executive director of finance for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said the division has received preliminary funding adjustments, which officials don't anticipate being too far off from the final numbers.
HCPS is looking at a loss of at least $1.27 million in state aid, probably more after the adjustment for loss in sales tax, which will be known next month.
The division is also expecting a loss in local revenue, although those numbers are not finalized yet. Once those numbers are known, more information will be shared with the public concerning how this will affect the expenditures for the coming fiscal year.
HCPS can also expect an additional $1.2 million in stimulus funds from the federal level.
"It's not going to offset the loss," Shaver said. "It's not even going to offset the loss in state revenue."
