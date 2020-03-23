Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday that Virginia students would not be returning to school for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Students have been home since a two-week mandatory closure was announced on March 13 to protect students, staff and the community from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although hoping to return to the classroom at some point, school divisions have been getting ready for the possibility that at-home learning would be the reality for the rest of the school year.
"We were preparing, and in fact we had a principals and instructional leadership meeting today, and in that meeting we discussed our plans to continue with at-home learning," said Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Communication went out to parents Monday informing them of what is known at this point. In the coming days, more information from the Department of Education will help guide school divisions as they prepare to bridge the gap for students from their current grade to the next.
Some of the information shared with parents included that the College Board, which administers the SAT and AP exams, has canceled the May 2 SAT testing date, as well as face-to-face AP exams.
Students registered to take the SAT should expect to receive direct communication from the College Board.
Also, the school division's bagged meal program will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays at all schools from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and on the Mobile Café route. Parents may pick up meals for children younger than 18 at any location. The full meal schedule is available on the HCPS website.
Xfinity Comcast announced that it would provide free WiFi hot spots in the city of Harrisonburg, so Richards prepared to communicate with families about how to get them up and running for students to have an equitable at-home learning experience.
One of the big concerns at this point is for seniors planning to graduate this year. All graduation ceremonies have been canceled. The Department of Education is working on drafting an application that will waive Standards of Learning requirements for the school year, and therefore that component that is usually needed for seniors to receive a diploma.
It is expected that the Board of Education will approve the application in early April and that once it is submitted to the U.S. Department of Education, it will be approved within 24 hours.
Other graduation requirements outside of SOL tests are a bit trickier, Richards said.
"Our poor seniors," Richards said. "There is a lot of waiting for them."
However, Richards said the state superintendent is determined to get as many seniors across the metaphorical stage as possible, and additional waivers on graduation requirements are expected toward the end of April, pending approval by the General Assembly.
Oskar Scheikl, superintendent for Rockingham County Public Schools, said he and his senior staff and principals have been preparing for this scenario for some time, and it was just a matter of whether the mandated school closure would extend for a few weeks or the remainder of the year.
"A week ago we were preparing for a closure in the neighborhood of weeks," Scheikl said. While it will be a challenge to provide the continuity of learning that students will need to bridge the gap between grade levels, at least they know exactly what they're dealing with.
"We don't want to rush," Scheikl said about announcing plans for at-home learning. "Whether we take a week or two, it's not as important as having good plans."
And planning looks different depending on what grade level you're working with. How students will be graded will look different depending on whether they're in third grade or a college-bound high school student.
"We need to figure out what is needed," Scheikl said. Bridging a gap of weeks is a lot different than bridging a gap to a new grade level.
More definitive information about continuity of learning, as well as meal provisions for the remainder of the school year, will be released as they are handed down from the Department of Education. Scheikl said he should have a better picture of what that looks like toward the end of the week.
At the press conference where Northam announced that students would not be returning to school for the remainder of the school year, he said that it would be left up to school divisions on how they would carry out at-home learning. But the DOE would be issuing guidelines to help school divisions.
