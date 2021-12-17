The number of COVID-19 cases in area schools has remained relatively low since school started in late August.
However, as of late, numbers are on the rise for Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools.
There are 44 active cases for RCPS and they are spread out across the school zones. The schools that have no active cases currently are Fulks Run Elementary School, Lacey Spring Elementary School, Plains Elementary School, Elkton Elementary School, Elkton Middle School, Pleasant Valley Elementary School, Massanutten Technical Center and Rockingham Academy.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the colder weather is driving more meetings, events and gatherings indoors and that could be a cause of more cases.
Rockingham County as a whole is seeing this trend.
“The kids bring it to school but don’t generally spread it in school,” Scheikl said. “It happens at times but, almost always, those kids also spend time together away from school.”
Rockingham County also has a lower vaccination rate than the state as a whole.
For 5- to 11-year-olds in Rockingham County, 20% have at least one dose of the vaccine, which only became available recently, as opposed to 27.4% for Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
For 12- to 15-year-olds, Rockingham County has a fully vaccinated rate of 37.8%, as opposed to the state’s rate of 60.9%.
And for 16- and 17-year-olds, Rockingham County is at 43.5% versus the state’s 65.7%.
According to the VDH, unvaccinated people developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times that of fully vaccinated people and 2.2 times that of partially vaccinated people.
“There are some positive signs. Improved treatment options are saving many of the unvaccinated who end up in the hospital,” Scheikl said.
But even so, unvaccinated people in Virginia died at a rate 3.9 times that of fully vaccinated people and 1.4 times that of partially vaccinated people this year, according to the VDH.
While HCPS has not seen quite the spike in COVID-19 cases, it is reporting high numbers of students who are being required to quarantine. Every city school has at least one student quarantining as of Thursday afternoon.
In total, HCPS has 72 students quarantining, with the most being 25 from Harrisonburg High School.
Although those numbers were higher at the beginning of the school year, they had since dropped and remained low until now.
“We think it may have been caused by the Thanksgiving break,” said Superintendent Michael Richards. “The whole state saw an uptick.”
Both RCPS and HCPS began offering vaccine clinics for students ages 5 to 11 as soon as the Pfizer vaccine was available to them. Taking into account the wait between doses as well as the two-week waiting period after the second dose, all students who chose to take part in the vaccine clinics through HCPS and RCPS will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
