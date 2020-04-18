Those who venture to You Made It! in Harrisonburg leave with the experience of what it is like to create art and take it home – a concept co-owner David Miller is trying to bring outside the studio.
Since closing the paint-your-own pottery and fused-glass studio on March 17, Miller had been working on creating to-go pottery and clay kits, which customers could order online, paint at home and have finished when the studio was open again.
“We were just searching for ways for people to have a creative experience while not being open,” Miller said. “We have so many customers who come in for creativity and it's been weird to shut down, but nice to interact again.”
Miller said those who crave a creative experience can order the to-go kits on the store's website for safe pickup weekly or by mailing the kits to their homes.
“Each kit contains everything they need to creatively spend their socially-distanced time,” he said.
For clay projects, customers can make pottery from scratch in the comfort of their own home by selecting four accent colors and one main color to be included with the kit. Miller said the studio will be offering Facebook Live and YouTube videos with instructions on how to make certain projects, such as pinch pots, figurines, cups and ornaments.
The process is similar to ordering pottery to-go kits, where customers can select colors to use and, once completed, can eventually be returned to the studio for firing.
“It’s totally new for us,” Miller said. “We’ve done limited to-go stuff for kids, but this is the first serious to-go kit offering.”
Miller said he hopes people can get the same experience as they do in the studio at home.
"We're offering a much-needed service, helping bring people together over Zoom, Skype, Duo and Facetime to have a creative experience together,” he said. “We're even helping people organize socially distanced paint-and-sip nights with their friends.
“I hope they can have that rewarding experience again."
