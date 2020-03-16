As the new coronavirus continues to spread, towns within Rockingham County are closing community centers and calling off events and meetings until further notice.
Nearly 24 hours before Rockingham County declared a state of emergency Saturday, its Parks and Recreation Department announced all programs and facility rentals would be canceled until March 30.
“With suggestion from county administration and following our normal policy of cancellation when schools are closed, this is the decision that we came to a conclusion on,” the department wrote on Facebook on Friday. “Any possible make up dates for specific programs will be communicated with you at a later date by the appropriate organizing staff member.”
County facilities include the Bergton Book Station, Bergton Community Recreation Center, Plains District Community Center and the Singers Glen Community Center, according to the county’s website.
Other facilities that announced their closure included the Elkton Area Community Center, Grand Caverns, Grottoes Town Hall and Bridgewater’s Sipe Center.
Bridgewater Town Manager Jay Litten said the town will issue refunds for tickets purchased for any live shows through July 1 if the ticketholder is uncomfortable attending the event.
Due to COVID-19, performances at the Sipe Center have been canceled, including The Trouble Notes and The Young Irelanders. All other shows remain on schedule, and refunds will be made for canceled shows.
While most town council meetings in the county have already been held for the month of March, Elkton’s Town Council meeting was scheduled for Monday but has been moved to Thursday. By Monday afternoon, the meeting and all committee meetings scheduled for March 23-24 were canceled.
Timberville Town Council planned to have a work session Monday to look at the town’s budget for the next fiscal year, but it was postponed until further notice.
Town Manager Austin Garber said some council members, who were trying to practice safe social distancing, expressed concerns over COVID-19. Town staff will re-evaluate at the end of the month to look at potential meetings during the first or second week of April, Garber said.
In the meantime, the town is asking those with water payments to place checks at the drop box located outside of the town office. Residents can also pay online or over the phone.
“Town staff is doing everything normal, but we are trying to minimize contact with employees,” Garber said. “No town events have been canceled, but we may have to look into rescheduling the Easter egg hunt.”
Grottoes and Broadway are also suggesting that residents make their payments either online or by dropping off a check at their drop box located at the town hall.
Kyle O’Brien, Broadway town manager, said no town business had changed as of Monday, but that would probably change.
“The Easter egg hunt has the potential to change,” O’Brien said.
In Bridgewater, passport services at the Bridgewater Community Center have been suspended as of Monday, but all other services remain unchanged. Arey Hall is still available for private functions.
Litten said the town was dedicating extra staff to wiping down every “horizontal and vertical surface” it owns and no changes have been made to public meeting schedules.
“If schools are closed for an extended period, we will make accommodations for employees to care for their children,” Litten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.